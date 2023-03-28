TROY – In a different twist this spring, the Troy offense has been winning its share of battles against a defensive unit that so often dominated play a year ago.

Sophomore linebacker Terry Thomas credits the offense for making strides under veteran quarterback Gunnar Watson, but also believes the defense is coming along just fine as well in replacing some key figures that were lost to graduation – such as linebackers Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson.

As the Trojans practiced under the lights on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium, it was again apparent the offense is more polished than this time a year ago.

“We had an OK day in my opinion,” Thomas said of the defense. “We had some ups and we had some downs. We have a lot of stuff we can work on.

“The offense is coming out and making plays … they’re getting better. They’ve made a lot of strides as far as knowing the offense better and bringing in some guys that can make plays. We’ve just got to keep making strides.”

Thomas is among the linebackers trying to fill the void left by the losses of Martial and Robertson. A year ago he saw action in 13 games and made 24 tackles.

“I’m feeling pretty good out there,” Thomas said. “I’m moving a lot faster than I did. I see it a lot better and recognize and can play a lot faster now.”

Co-defensive coordinator Tayler Polk, who also oversees the inside linebackers, is encouraged with what he’s seen of Thomas.

“He’s a really good kid, is extremely smart, really loves football and is extremely fast and athletic,” Polk said. “He has a really bright future for us.”

Polk insinuated the linebacker corps and defense as a whole is a work in progress.

“I think developing is the word to describe it,” Polk said. “We’ve got enough talent; we’ve just got to develop it and get them there.

“We’ve got some guys who don’t have a ton of experience, got a new coordinator … so you put all of those things in and you get a little bit of a mixed result compared to a group of six-year seniors.”

Greg Gasparato is the recently hired co-defensive coordinator who also coaches the safeties. Polk says there is already a strong bond on the staff.

“Coach Gasparato is great,” Polk said. "He’s extremely intelligent and we’re still running the same defense. It’s a good bond. We’ve got a very special connection in the defensive staff room and it shows with our players.”

Thomas is one who says Polk will have the linebackers well prepared.

“Ah man, he’s a guy full of energy, you know?” Thomas said. “He’s going to always come juiced and excited. If you’re not coming with it, he’s going to make sure that you’re ready to go all the time.”

Reviewing Saturday scrimmage: Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was especially pleased with what he saw from the offense in the first scrimmage of spring drills last Saturday.

“We had some explosive plays offensively that I liked,” Sumrall said. “I thought we made some throws and catches down the field that were contested catches that maybe at times we didn’t always make last year.

“I thought at times we were throwing the ball … taking the 50-50 shot and connecting a little bit more. I think we have to play cleaner defensively.

“But I think, too, we didn’t scrimmage Javon Solomon (defensive end). When you don’t scrimmage some guys like that, it affects the flow a little bit, because he’s pretty disruptive. Then we’ve got to continue to grow every area of the young guys and get those guys better.

“But some good and bad on both sides and I’m really excited about the direction of the whole team.”

With Watson as the unquestioned starter at quarterback for now, Goose Crowder, a sophomore transfer from West Virginia, appears to have moved ahead in the race for the back-up role. The other quarterbacks in the mix include redshirt sophomore Quayde Hawkins, redshirt freshman Tucker Kilcrease and true freshman J.D. Sherrod.

“Right now, I think Goose is getting the primary reps behind Gunnar today, but I think the rest of the guys who are in that mix are all battling and doing some good things,” Sumrall said. “It’s about consistency, protecting the football, operating at the line of scrimmage and making the kind of throws you’ve got to make.

“I think you can tell that Goose has operated at a college level maybe longer than some of those guys, but Tucker is continuing to do some good things. It’s just making sure he is consistent and stays calm, but he’s got talent – you see it.

“J.D. Sherrod has got real ability – he’s got arm talent that’s good and Quayde is the same way. Quayde can spin it as good as anybody. All of those guys are doing a nice job. We’re probably at times limiting some of Gunnar’s reps just to see who the other guys are a little bit, because we’ve seen Gunnar play a lot of football.”

The offensive line is also taking some steps forward in finding replacements for three starters who have graduated – center Jake Andrews, left tackle Austin Stidham and left guard Deandre Butler.

“Eli Russ (center, transfer from Oklahoma State) has done some good things and for the most part has had a really good camp,” Sumrall said. “MarKendrick Bell at left guard has stepped up and he is maybe the most pleasant surprise out of anybody. He’s a great teammate and really likes football and practices the right way.

“At left tackle you’ve seen Derrick Graham and Carson Burt. A lot of those guys are stepping up. I think we’ve got better depth. Last year our ones were pretty good, but behind it I didn’t know what we had.”

Catching on: There are also some holes to fill in the receiving corps and sophomore wide receiver Devonte Ross is among those trying to step up and take up the slack.

Early in Tuesday’s practice, Ross made a nifty one-handed catch over the middle on a ball thrown by Watson.

“First the offensive line did a good job of protecting, then Gunnar just made a good throw and I just went up and, you know, made a catch,” Ross said.

“I think we’re doing really well. I think a lot of people who didn’t play as much last year are making it a responsibility this year of stepping up and kind of maturing.”

The Trojans are scheduled to return to the practice field on Thursday.