TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Trojans have two good options at QB

After another strong performance by quarterback Jacob Free during a 38-10 win at Arkansas State on Saturday, Troy head coach Chip Lindsey knows he has two signal-callers that can get the job done.
Free entered two weeks ago in the second quarter of an eventual 36-34 loss to Georgia State when starter Gunnar Watson went down with an upper body injury.
Before being injured, Watson had passed for 1,159 yards in completing 114 of 164 passes with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in starting the first five games for the Trojans.
Since that time, Free has thrown for 756 yards on 57 of 86 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
With the status of Watson is still up in the air as the Trojans prepare to travel to Georgia Southern on Saturday, Lindsey is confident both of the two quarterbacks can get the job done.
“It’s kind of a day-to-day thing and see how it goes,” Lindsey said of Watson’s availability. “Obviously Jacob has played for two weeks, so we’re excited that we’ve got two guys we know can play.
“Whenever we have to make that decision, we’ll figure out what’s best for our team. Until we know more about Gunnar, obviously Jacob has played well enough to be our starter. If Gunnar is available, we’ll adjust from there.”
Against Arkansas State, Free completed 33 of 45 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. Against Georgia State, Free threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.
“Last week he was kind of thrown into the fire pretty quick and didn’t have a whole lot of time to think about,” Lindsey said of the Georgia State loss. “I thought he did a great job of preparing and I thought our staff did a great job of narrowing things down that fit him that he likes, and also fit well against Arkansas State. Then he went out and execute. I think that says a lot about his preparation.”
Sophomore left guard Grant Betts said there’s not much difference between the two quarterbacks in the huddle.
“They both communicate the same and it’s the same calls, the same plays that we run,” Betts said. “They’re really close, so there’s not much of a difference at all between the two.”
So far, so good: Lindsey said the Trojans have been fortunate involving any major issues concerning COVID-19 among the team as the season hits the halfway point.
“It’s still scary every week,” Lindsey said. “You just don’t know all of the time who you’ve got available and not available. It can even go up right to the day before or the day of the game.
“There’s always some uneasiness as we start testing each week, but our medical staff and administration have got great plans in place for all of the different things that might pop up.
“It’s gone very well for us. So far we’ve been in a great position – very few positives (test results) when you look at our team and how many kids are on our team. But at the same time, you can’t let up. It’s something that’s here for obviously this season for sure.
“We have to remind our guys all the time to take the precautions and guidelines that we’ve talked about with wearing masks and limiting your exposure and so forth.”
Of course like the players, coaches have had to adjust as well.
“It makes it tough preparation-wise,” Lindsey said. “Football coaches are kind of creatures of habit and like to do things in a certain order each week and know and be able to plan. That’s not always possible.
“But at the same time, it is what it is and we’ll adjust and try to have the best plan available every week and if we’re missing a few guys here and there, we’ll have to deal with it.”
Sun Belt kudos: It’s been a good season thus far for the Sun Belt Conference getting exposure on a national level. Coastal Carolina is currently ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25, and Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian State were both ranked earlier this season.
“The thing that I think you see around the league is really good coaches who do a great job in recruiting and get great players there,” Lindsey said. “And also I think you see a commitment from the universities in this conference to provide the facilities and resources and things like that to try and make it even better than it was before.
“I was in this league I guess 10 years ago now. It was a different league. It wasn’t nothing wrong with it then from the standpoint of great people and all of that, but the level has been raised for sure in our conference. Each and every week anybody can beat anybody and I think you’re seeing that first hand.”
Time set: An 11 a.m. kickoff has been set for when the Trojans return home on Nov. 14 against Coastal Carolina. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
