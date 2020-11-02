TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Trojans have two good options at QB

“There’s always some uneasiness as we start testing each week, but our medical staff and administration have got great plans in place for all of the different things that might pop up.

“It’s gone very well for us. So far we’ve been in a great position – very few positives (test results) when you look at our team and how many kids are on our team. But at the same time, you can’t let up. It’s something that’s here for obviously this season for sure.

“We have to remind our guys all the time to take the precautions and guidelines that we’ve talked about with wearing masks and limiting your exposure and so forth.”

Of course like the players, coaches have had to adjust as well.

“It makes it tough preparation-wise,” Lindsey said. “Football coaches are kind of creatures of habit and like to do things in a certain order each week and know and be able to plan. That’s not always possible.

“But at the same time, it is what it is and we’ll adjust and try to have the best plan available every week and if we’re missing a few guys here and there, we’ll have to deal with it.”