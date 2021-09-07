TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: U.S. Marine experience molds receiver Griffin-Isom

Being able to run out on the football field this Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks takes on added meaning for new Troy wide receiver Kyran Griffin-Isom.
The New Orleans native, who transferred to Troy this year after one season at Palomar (Calif.) Junior College, spent seven years in the United States Marine Corps before continuing his football career.
The Trojans (1-0) will host Liberty (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on what’s been designated as Military Appreciation Day.
“I mean, this game is just one of those exciting moments because now I’m representing the military and also playing college football,” Griffin-Isom said. “It means a lot to me. Joining the military and serving my country, it molded me into being the man I am today.”
The 6-foot-3, 172-pound sophomore caught 61 passes for 754 yards and seven TDs during his freshman year at Palomar. Though he didn’t see action in Troy’s opening 55-3 win over Southern, Griffin-Isom believes his time in the military has him prepared for whenever his name is called.
“The best way to correlate my time in the service to football is attention to detail,” Griffin-Isom said. “Everything dealing with football and everything I dealt with in the military was attention to detail. So, knowing my assignment in what to do and where to be – that all plays the same role (in football) with being in the military.”
At age 29, Griffin-Isom is the elder statesman on the team. He’s fine with that.
“I mean, it’s no different from the military,” Griffin-Isom said. “When I was in the military, the young guys who come in are between the age of 18 and 22, so it’s pretty much the same role for me. But I smile because a lot of the guys call me uncle or call me pops or something like that, so it’s pretty funny.”
Griffin-Isom said he quickly built a good rapport with Troy head coach Chip Lindsey and inside receivers coach John Carr during the recruiting process.
“It felt like I was coming back to that military atmosphere without being in the military,” Griffin-Isom explained. “It was just a comfortable situation for me to come here.”
Sun Belt honors: Cornerback Zion Williams, who intercepted two passes against Southern and returned one 19 yards for a touchdown, has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
The Omaha native is in his second year at Troy after transferring from Iowa Western Community College. He recorded 21 tackles and a pass break-up while seeing action in all 11 games last year.
Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall believes Williams is now more comfortable in his environment.
“He was a junior college transfer and I think for any of those guys, it takes them a year to get acclimated to being in Troy, going to class, getting comfortable with just their surroundings,” Hall said.
“I think he’s starting to settle in and being able to focus more on football from the standpoint of not having to worry about things outside of football as much. I think you’re starting to see it correlate on the football field.”
Strong company: Second year starting tailback Kimani Vidal takes comfort in knowing there is plenty of other talented running backs around him.
Vidal rushed for 81 yards on 15 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown run, in the season opener.
“It’s definitely an advantage as a running back group, because we just have so many guys that can play and it does keep people fresh,” Vidal said. “Another thing about it is competition is the greatest thing you can have in sports.”
Vidal also credits a veteran offensive line for paving the way.
“It’s wonderful,” Vidal began. “I have trust in those guys and I know they’re going to do their job.”