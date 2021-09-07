TROY FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: U.S. Marine experience molds receiver Griffin-Isom

Being able to run out on the football field this Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks takes on added meaning for new Troy wide receiver Kyran Griffin-Isom.

The New Orleans native, who transferred to Troy this year after one season at Palomar (Calif.) Junior College, spent seven years in the United States Marine Corps before continuing his football career.

The Trojans (1-0) will host Liberty (1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on what’s been designated as Military Appreciation Day.

“I mean, this game is just one of those exciting moments because now I’m representing the military and also playing college football,” Griffin-Isom said. “It means a lot to me. Joining the military and serving my country, it molded me into being the man I am today.”

The 6-foot-3, 172-pound sophomore caught 61 passes for 754 yards and seven TDs during his freshman year at Palomar. Though he didn’t see action in Troy’s opening 55-3 win over Southern, Griffin-Isom believes his time in the military has him prepared for whenever his name is called.