Troy football notebook: Watson named starting QB, kicking battle ongoing

In no surprise, junior Gunnar Watson was listed as the starting quarterback for Troy when the depth chart was released Monday heading into the opener at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Watson has been working with the No. 1 offensive unit throughout preseason camp and appears comfortable in the new scheme.

“It was pretty sweet,” Watson said of getting the nod from head coach Jon Sumrall. “I think I’ve worked for it and I was very happy when he told me.

“It’s (offense) a little different than last year with a little more responsibility at the quarterback position, but I picked up on in pretty good.”

Watson enters his fifth season at Troy and has made 16 career starts over the past two seasons. In 2020, he started nine games and led the Sun Belt in averaging 237.9 passing yards per game before being injured and missing some time the rest of the season.

A year ago, Missouri transfer Taylor Powell earned the starting job, but Watson was inserted back into the starting lineup six games into the season. Powell has since transferred to Eastern Michigan. Watson averaged 220.6 passing years per game in seven starts last season.

“Really last week I sat down with Gunnar and all of our quarterbacks one-on-one and let them all know the direction we were moving,” Sumrall said. “We knew a week and a half ago, really, and then once we knew, I wanted to make sure we were upfront and communicated with all of the young men on our roster.

“I’m really excited about what Gunnar has done from January until now in regards to pushing himself as a leader, committing himself to the weight room in making himself physically the best he can be.”

Watson won the starting position over Utah transfer Peter Costelli, a redshirt freshman, and recent Western Kentucky transfer Jarret Doege, a senior who started the last two seasons at West Virginia. True freshman Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley has also impressed during fall camp and redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins is another option who has a strong arm.

“Excited to add Jarrett who has played so much … you’re looking at a guy who has 79 career touchdown passes and over 10,000 yards,” Sumrall said. “To be able to add him gives us really good quality experience in that room.

“We’re excited about Peter Costelli. He’s talented athletically and has a huge upside. You’ve just got to remember he lost his senior (high school) season because of COVID in California and then he redshirted at Utah, so it’s been a couple of years since he’s been in the fire of a real game.

“Tucker Kilcrease had a really good training camp as well. Our plan with Tucker is hopefully we’d like to be able to redshirt him. But if you look at the way Tucker operates at the line of scrimmage and interacts with his teammates, Tucker has a lot of great leadership qualities and tangible characteristics that I think translate to the quarterback position well.

“Quayde Hawkins is also coming off being out with an unfortunate (ankle) injury that has kind of kept him sidelined, but Quayde has a big arm.

“But really, Gunnar earned it. He’s put in the work and I think the team is behind Gunnar. That doesn’t mean we won’t play other guys in the game. At quarterback we’re not going to play musical chairs all game, but that doesn’t mean Gunnar is going to be the only one to take snaps on Saturday.”

Kicking battle: Senior Brooks Bruce, who was the starting placekicker last year after transferring from Georgia, and Pike Liberal Arts product Scott Taylor Renfroe, a redshirt freshman, are still battling for the starting job.

Buce has been slowed by a hip injury, but appears healthy now. Renfroe has been a pleasant surprise during the preseason.

“Brooks was out and limited in the spring because of an injury and has done a good job,” Sumrall said. “I really probably plan on him being the starter, but Scott Taylor is the most improved specialists on our roster. To be quite honest with you, in the spring, if you’d have told me Scott Taylor was pushing to be the starter, I would have thought not very likely.

“This training camp, he has performed at a very high level. We’ll make the decision officially who is the starter probably midweek on that job, but the nice thing for us is I think we’ve got two … really three guys, who can go in, including Zach Long, who can kick for us and do it at a level that is a winning level.”

Homecoming for Polk: New inside linebackers coach Tayler Polk will be among familiar grounds Saturday as he returns to Ole Miss, where he was a four-year letterman at linebacker from 2014-2017 and also a graduate assistant coach for the Rebels for two seasons. He spent the past two years as outside linebackers coach at Central Arkansas.

“It’s a really special moment for me, having never gone against Ole Miss,” Polk said. “For our players, I’ll tell them to get ready for a good atmosphere and a passionate fan base. It should just be a good environment, so I think the biggest thing is tell them to enjoy it.”

Depth chart: The listed starters on offense: Gunnar Watson (QB), Kimani Vidal (RB), Marcus Rogers (WR-X), Tez Johnson or Jabre Barber (WR-A), Deshon Stoudemire (WR-Z), Clayton Ollendieck or Deyunkrea Lewis (TE), Austin Stidham (LT), Deandre Butler (LG), Jake Andrews (C) ,Tyler Harvey-Fallows (RG), Grant Betts (RT).

The listed starters on defense: Antonio Showers (DE), Will Choloh (DT), Buddha Jones (NT), Javon Solomon or Richard Jibunor (Bandit), Carlton Martial (WLB), KJ Robertson (MLB), T.J Harris (Spear), Caleb Ransaw (CB), Reddy Steward (CB), Craig Slocum (FS), Dell Pettus (SS).

The listed starters on special teams: Brooks Buce or Scott Taylor Renfroe (K), Zack Long or Scott Taylor Renfroe (KOS), Mike Rivers (P), Quentin Skinner (LS), Mike Rivers (H), Jabre Barber (KR), Tez Johnson (PR).