TROY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans coach Jon Sumrall well familiar with Alabama A&M

Should Jon Sumrall earn his first win as a head football coach at Troy on Saturday, it would come against a program the Huntsville native is well familiar with.

“My mom got her master’s (degree) to become a guidance counselor at Alabama A&M and I grew up running the stadium steps at their stadium as a high school kid,” Sumrall said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for their program.

“I’m a football junkie and (former NFL great) John Stallworth played at Alabama A&M. I idolized some guys that played at Alabama A&M. Robert Mathis (14-year player with Colts) … I watched him play. I think they’re a really great and historic program.”

Troy, coming off a 28-10 opening loss at No. 22-ranked Ole Miss, will take on Alabama A&M beginning at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a 59-0 loss at UAB last week.

Sumrall doesn’t take FCS school and SWAC conference member Alabama A&M lightly.

“To me, I don’t get caught up in SEC, G-5, FCS – we’re all football teams playing a game, you know?” Sumrall said. “In college football, you get 12 regular season game opportunities. If you even think about relaxing or not having a sense of urgency in preparation for any of those 12 opportunities, you are out of your mind.

“We’re 0-1 and we’ve got to win a game. I don’t care who we’re playing, I don’t care where we’re playing them, I don’t care what league they are or aren’t in, I want to see our guys go compete with effort and physicality. I get fired up about every game, you know what I mean?”

Sumrall says there are plenty of talented players dotting the Alabama A&M roster.

“They’ve probably got more FBS transfers than any team in the country … I think it’s 27, or the number is pretty high,” Sumrall said. “You look at their roster and its scatter with guys who have been at Power 5 schools and Group of 5 schools the last few years.

“Offensively, the running back, Gary Quarles, has a lot of experience and is a really good player. Donovan Eaglin, a transfer from Michigan State, is a good player. Brian Jenkins, their slot receiver, is explosive … kind of reminds me a little bit of (Troy receiver) Jabre Barber.

“Their left tackle is the real deal. Carson Vinson, watching him on video, he’s a big-time player. I’m very impressed with him. Their offensive line returns a lot of experience.

“They played two quarterbacks last week – Quincy Casey and Xavier Lankford – both run the ball well and throw it good. They’ll present a challenge with their athleticism.”

On the other side of the football, defensive end Zareon Hayes is a transfer from Appalachian State that is among those that has caught the eye of Sumrall.

“He can be a game-wrecker if you don’t know where he’s at,” Sumrall said of Hayes. “Dre Terry at linebacker, a transfer from East Carolina, is a really good football player, and then Marquez Beason in their secondary, a transfer from Illinois … those three guys just jump out when you turn on the tape.”

More than anything, however, Sumrall wants to find out the identity of his own team.

“Obviously we’ve got to know our opponent, but we better know ourselves better,” Sumrall said. “We’ve got to find out who we are, what we’re about, who we’re going to be. We’ve got to create our identity and become more confident with what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

Running onto the field as the head coach for the first time at Veterans Memorial Stadium is something Sumrall knows will be a special moment.

“We’ve got, I think, one of the premier Group of Five college football environments,” Sumrall said. “Our stadium is as good as anybody’s out there and our fan base … I’m really excited to see our fans turn out for our players.

“I want to create an atmosphere that can give our players an advantage on game day. I’ll be amped up and I’ll be ready to go. But more importantly, I’ll be focused on doing the things we need to do to win the football game and play the game the right way.”