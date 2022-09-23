TROY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans host Marshall in big Sun Belt battle

The overall rushing numbers might not suggest much of an improvement in the Troy running game, but there were some positive signs last week that the Trojans are trending in the right direction going into Saturday’s home game against Marshall.

While the Trojans only compiled 57 net rushing yards during a 32-28 loss at Appalachian State and only average a disappointing 58.3 yards over the first three games, Troy did rush for four touchdowns last week.

Tailback D.K. Billingsley scored on a 19-yard run in the first quarter, quarterback Gunnar Watson scored on two 1-yard runs in the second quarter and tailback Kimani Vidal scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

For Billingsley, it marked his first touchdown since the 2020 opener at Middle Tennessee.

“I was really just hoping to get a first down and keep the drive going, but a touchdown just made it more special for sure,” Billingsley said.

The senior believes the running game, which was expected to be a real strength this season but has gotten off to a slow start, is on the verge of getting in gear.

“I believe we have a very talented running back room,” Billingsley said. “It just makes me go even harder in practice because I see how talented these guys are and I’m like, my bar has to raise the bar each and every day.”

Having success running against App State in red-zone situations suggests the offensive front is starting to get in sync with the running backs.

“I think it’s coming along really well,” Billingsley said. “Right now, we have been passing the ball more, but I think the running game is going to get rolling here real soon.

“Us in the running back room are going to keep doing our job. If that means, like, we don’t even rush for a total of 100 or over 100 yards … at the end of the day we want to win the game. We’re just trying to get the O-line going. In my opinion, they’re playing their butts off.”

While Troy has had trouble generating positive yards on the ground, Marshall is averaging 263.3 yards per game, which ranks sixth nationally. Tailback Khalan Laborn, a transfer from Florida State, has averaged 140 yards per game. Rasheen Ali, a sophomore who led the country in rushing touchdowns last season with 23, could be ready to play this week after missing the first three games with an unidentified issue.

Marshall enters the game at Troy (1-2) with a 2-1 record after starting the season with a 55-3 win over Norfolk State followed by a stunning 26-21 win at Notre Dame before losing 34-31 to Bowling Green a week ago.

“They’re as talented as we’re going to see,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “When you look across the field when they played Notre Dame and that was not a fluke. Marshall is very explosive athletically. Like when you watch them, their skill players on offense are very dynamic.”

Marshall averages 507.7 yards of total offense, which ranks 15th nationally.

Besides the tremendous running attack, Marshall also averages 244 passing yards per game, led by quarterback Henry Colombi, who transferred in from Texas Tech.

“The quarterback is completing the ball at 77 percent completion percentage right now, which is really at the top end of the spectrum in college football right now,” Sumrall said. “Talik Keaton at wide receiver is a dynamic playmaker. Corey Gammage is a big receiver who competes for the ball and runs good. A really quality offensive outfit.”

The Troy defense hopes to get back star linebacker Carlton Martial, who missed last week’s game after being injured in the second game of the season against Alabama A&M. Martial needs just three tackles to become the Sun Belt’s all-time leader in the category and is 89 tackles shy of the FBS mark.

While the Troy defense will be facing an explosive Thundering Herd offense, the Trojans have been very potent offensively through the air as well, led by junior quarterback Gunnar Watson. He ranks seventh nationally in completions per game (28.5), 23rd in completion percentage (70.4), 22nd in passing TDs (5) and 13th in yards per game (313.0).

Troy enters the game ranked eighth nationally with more than 350 yards per game through the air. The Trojans’ 1,052 passing yards are the third most through three games in their D-I history, and Watson is just 184 yards shy of joining the 5,000-yard club.