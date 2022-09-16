TROY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans set for battle at App State

Troy has been plenty good in the second half of the first two games, a goal of new head coach Jon Sumrall going into the season.

But if Troy is to have success at Appalachian State on Saturday, Sumrall understands his team must erase the slow starts offensively as witnessed during the opening 28-10 loss at Ole Miss and 38-17 home win last week against Alabama A&M, where the Trojans led just 7-3 at the break.

“The first quarter we were outgained 151 to 27, and that’s not OK,” Sumrall said of last week's game. “But after that, from the second quarter and third quarter … once we kind of got back on track … we outgained our opponent 367 yards to 76 yards. Once we settled in and played the brand of football we want to play, I thought we played much improved and much more inspired.

“One of the encouraging things is at halftime we saw back-to-back weeks our staff making good adjustments and our players responding well to those adjustments.”

The offense has opened it up more with downfield passing in the second half each week, taking advantage of the strong throwing arm of quarterback Gunnar Watson, who passed for a career-high 351 yards against A&M and tied a career-high with four TD passes.

“Gunnar is tough, man,” Sumrall said. “The team is behind him and they respect him. I think he’s adjusted to some things we’ve done in the games really well.

“Gunnar leads the country in second half passing yards and third in completions in the second half of games. I’m excited to watch his growth.”

Appalachian State and Troy match up very well on both sides of the football statistically. The Mountaineers are averaging 483 yards per game of offense per game and have given up an average of 376.5 yards per game during a 63-61 shootout loss to North Carolina to open the season followed by the 17-14 upset win at Texas A&M last week. Troy averages 434 yards of offense per game and has given up an average of 394.5.

“Shawn Clark is an offensive line guy by trade,” Sumrall said of the App State head coach. “I have a lot of respect with how he coaches and how his teams play. His football teams emulate his personality. They play the game with toughness and physicality.

“Their O-line is really good. Their quarterback is really good. They’re backs … I watched Ole Miss’ backs a couple of weeks ago and thought very highly of them. These backs we’re about to play … they’re the real deal. We’ve got our work cut out for us.

“They’ve been the most consistent defense in the Sun Belt in the last eight years. I think one of the more impressive things about App is they’ve had the opportunity to win both their games and they’ve really been different types of games. They’re game against North Carolina was a shootout and they’re game against Texas A&M was a fist fight a little bit.

“For us, it’s identifying offense, defense, kicking game – what’s going to put us in the best position for being successful. I think you stick to that plan, but also like we’ve done the last couple of weeks, you have to also make adjustments when adjustments are needed and figure out what can we turn to that will work next.”

It’s been much publicized that ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show will be on the App State campus on Saturday, putting the game in the national spotlight at least before it kicks off on ESPN+ starting at 2:30 p.m. The game is a sellout.

“App has a really good home field advantage,” Sumrall said. “Their fans are rowdy and loud and they pack that stadium. The challenge is real and it won’t be easy to go in there and get a win.

“But I think our kids will expect to win and I’ll challenge them to whether we get up big or down, don’t look at the scoreboard … just play the next snap and at the end of the game we’ll look up and see what the scoreboard says.”