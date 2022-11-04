TROY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans set for big road test at Louisiana-Lafayette

Forget the mediocre 4-4 overall record and 2-3 in Sun Belt mark Louisiana-Lafayette possesses going into its home contest against Troy on Saturday.

At least, Trojans’ coach Jon Sumrall isn’t paying any attention to it.

What the first-year coach has researched is the Ragin’ Cajuns have had their way with the Trojans the past two seasons – winning 35-21 at Troy a year ago and 53-3 in 2019, the last time Troy made a visit to Lafayette. The two teams didn’t play in 2020.

“The last couple of outcomes against them for us have not been good,” Sumrall said. “We haven’t beaten Louisiana-Lafayette in a long time around here.

“That’s a really big test for us, and we’re ready for it. I think our guys will be mentally prepared and locked in, but we’ve got a good opponent we better be prepared for or we’ll get exposed.

“They’ve sort of been the class of the Sun Belt West the last couple of years and have been the top team in the league. They are still a really talented team and have lost a couple of close games.”

It will be the first game for Troy (6-2 overall, 4-1 Sun Belt) since the 10-6 win at South Alabama on Oct. 20. While the Trojans sit atop the Sun Belt West Division standings and Louisiana-Lafayette is in fourth place, Sumrall knows none of that really matters when the two battle on the field.

“You don’t have to look very far in college football to see upsets happen,” Sumrall said. “I remind them almost daily that we’re good enough to beat anybody we play; we’re also bad enough to lose to anybody we play.

“There is no such thing as we beat this team, so we can beat that team in college football. If you think the quantum leap of you can just press the button and move to four weeks from now and get the reward or the prize that you want, you will be sadly mistaken.

“I talk to our guys a lot about running the race the right way. Don’t worry about the prize.”

Austin Stidham, the Trojans’ senior offensive left tackle recently named a Campbell Trophy finalist, which is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award, believes the off week gave the team a chance to clean up some things.

“We had some extra time to look at some deficiencies we were having, look at some problem areas and work on those, work some kinks out and really work on Troy,” Stidham said. “Really what we’re focused on right now is just Troy. We have to get better each week and that’s what was really good about this bye week that we just had.”

Stidham shared what some of the deficiencies Troy needed to work through.

“Some of the deficiencies we saw, at least on the offensive side … we’ve got to be better on third downs, we’ve got to be better in the red zone … these are things we specifically worked on in the bye week,” Stidham said. “And we’ve got to put more points up. That’s just the fact of the matter.

“If we get better each week, it doesn’t matter who we line up against as long as we’re the best version of us and we’re the best team on the field. That’s all that really matters in the long run.”

Troy’s defense has been especially impressive of late. In five conference games, the Trojans are holding opponents to just 57.25 rushing yards per game and 2.20 yards per carry, which ranks third best in the country, and a nation-leading one rushing touchdown in the month of October. Opponents averaged just 305.8 yards per game and 14.3 points during that month.

The Ragin’ Cajuns average 121.6 rushing yards, 367.1 yards of total offense and 26.6 points per outing.

Troy senior linebacker K.J. Robertson is impressed with what he’s seen of Louisiana-Lafayette.

“They’re overall just a big team – they have great size on them,” Robertson said. “They do a good job of running the ball. They have a really big running back, No. 23 (T.J. Wisham) … we’ve been looking at him a lot. He always runs hard and falls forward.

“Their quarterback (Ben Wooldridge), when he’s on point, he’s on point. He knows how to get his guys the ball and their guys know what to do with it.

“We’ve just got to keeping doing what we’ve been doing the last couple of games and that’s stopping the run and forcing them to be a one-dimensional team. If we can do that, I feel pretty confident in our game-planning.”