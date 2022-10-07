TROY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans set to host battle vs. Southern Miss

Left tackle Austin Stidham says Troy has a “take step forward each week mentality” in progressing as an offense and team as it begins the meat of its Sun Belt Conference schedule in hosting Southern Miss on Saturday night.

“I think if we begin playing successfully all four quarters, we’re going to be a very hard team to stop,” Stidham said. “I know we’ve started a little sluggish these past couple of games, but we do take pride in the way we finish.

“We take pride knowing we are going to be the toughest team out on the field and we’re going to play hard all four quarters. That’s something that we might have struggled with last year a little bit … coming out sluggish in the third … and it’s something we have focused on this year and I think it’s showing.”

It will likely take a strong four-quarter effort on Saturday if success is to follow.

The Trojans (3-2 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) are coming off a strong 34-27 road win at Western Kentucky, while the Golden Eagles (2-2) fly into Veterans Memorial Stadium coming off a 27-24 road win at Tulane two weeks ago.

Stidham believes the offensive line is starting to mature with the new system being employed this year and the offense as a whole is making strides.

“We’re getting a little more cohesive as a unit up front at the offensive line position,” Stidham said. “We’re fitting double teams a little bit better. Effort was never really a problem, but it’s just schematically we’re getting a little more comfortable with what we’re doing.

“Our running backs are playing great and hitting the holes for us. Some of the things we’re doing on offense from a schematic standpoint is helping us out up front, it’s opening up holes … it’s making people honor our passing game."

It has been a work in progress with a new offensive coordinator Joe Craddock putting a new offense in place this season.

“It’s dramatically different,” Stidham said. “You see we’re out there in a more of a pro-style offense as compared to the spread we had done in previous years.

“It took some adjustments … it did, for a guy like me that’s been in that spread offense for a long time … it took some getting used to. Of course we had some switch-ups across the offensive line we had to get used to, but like I said, we’re getting better each week and I think that’s showing on the field.”

Coming off two straight wins against Marshall and Western Kentucky has boosted the Trojans’ confidence.

“It always feels good to get some wins under your belt,” Stidham said. “This team has had confidence from the beginning and that’s something we pride ourselves on. We have very high internal leadership and we continue to build that.

“It’s much easier to go back to work on a Monday after you get a win on the road. The confidence is going to keep going up and we’re going to keep playing with high intensity and it’s just going to keep bringing more wins hopefully.”

Like when Marshall visited two weeks ago, Southern Mississippi will be playing its first Sun Belt Conference matchup as a new member.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall is impressed with what he’s seen out of the Golden Eagles.

“I think Southern Miss is a really much improved football team since last year,” Sumrall said. “Will Hall, the head coach there, does a great job with the program and runs the offense.

“Player-wise they’ve got some really good talent. They flipped their roster significantly this offseason. Frank Gore Jr., their running back is not a new player. Last year he did it all for them and this year he’s done it all when they needed him to.”

Gore has rushed for 314 net yards on 62 carries and ranks in the top 50 nationally, averaging 78.5 yards per game.

“Last year when they got in a tight spot, he played quarterback,’ Sumrall noted. “This year when they got into a tight spot against Liberty, he played quarterback. He runs the ball with physicality and plays the game the way it’s meant to be played.”

Zach Wilcke, just a freshman, has been the starter at quarterback.

“I think he is playing at a really high level as a freshman,” Sumrall said. “I’m really impressed with his poise and how he operates within their system.”

Wilcke has completed 42-of-70 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

Jakarius Caston has been the leading receiver with 20 catches for 262 yards and three TDs.

“Their slot receiver, Jakarius Caston, is as dynamic as a receiver as we’ve seen … he’s explosive,” Sumrall said. “He runs a lot of slot fades and slant routes that create mismatches for you defensively.”

Defensively, the Golden Eagles are strong up front.

“Their D-line is loaded with transfers – Ole Miss, Arkansas, Memphis – they’re big, physical,” Sumrall said.

It was unknown earlier this week if Troy starting quarterback Gunnar Watson will be available to play after getting dinged up at Western Kentucky. If not, Jarret Doege is expected to get the starting nod after throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns in lifting the Trojans past WKU.