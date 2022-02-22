Troy football sets spring practice dates, T-Day locked in for April 23

TROY – First-year Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall announced Tuesday the Trojans' 15 spring practice dates. The Trojans hit the practice fields beginning Tuesday, March 22 before culminating with the annual T-Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 23. Full details about T-Day, including kickoff time, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re excited to build the foundational pieces from a football perspective,” Sumrall said. “We are going to focus on the fundamentals that will provide cornerstones for our players’ development as we move forward in the schemes that we’re going to implement in all three phases of the game. I’m really excited about watching our guys compete and learning how to play the game with detail, strain and finish.”