Troy football signees bios

Troy Football Signing Class
Lawson Chandler, 6-4, 320, OL, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS
Jamarcus Chatman, 6-2, 271, DE, Rome, Ga. / Florida State / Rome HS
Ollie Finch, 6-2, 175, WR, Attalla, Ala. / Etowah HS
Kyran Griffin-Isom, 6-3, 175, WR, New Orleans, La. / Palomar College / West Creek HS
Quayde Hawkins, 6-1, 190, QB, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS
Peyton Higgins, 5-10, 180, WR, Florence, Ala. / Mars Hill Bible
Phillip Lee, 6-4, 215, BAN, Jacksonville, Fla. / First Coast HS
Julian Peterson, 6-3, 295, DT, Pinson, Ala. / Pinson Valley HS
Taylor Powell, 6-2, 210, QB, Fayetteville, Ark. / Missouri / Fayetteville HS
Caleb Ransaw, 6-0, 185, CB, Harvest, Ala. / Sparkman HS
Scott Taylor Renfroe, 6-1, 176, K, Troy, Ala. / Pike Liberal Arts
Sterling Roberts, 6-1, 205, S, Starke, Fla. / Bradford HS
Ivan Shultz, 6-4, 295, OL, Mobile, Ala. / St. Paul’s Episcopal
Deshon Stoudemire, 6-1, 175, WR, Stone Mountain, Ga. / Iowa Western CC / Stephenson HS
Jordan Stringer, 6-2, 215, LB, Augusta, Ga. / Laney HS
Damien Taylor, 5-10, 180, RB, Northport, Ala. / Tuscaloosa County HS
La’Damian Webb, 5-8, 190, RB, Opelika, Ala. / Florida State / Beauregard HS
Jarris Williams, 5-10, 192, RB, Mobile, Ala. / Blount HS
Bios of Signees
Lawson Chandler, 6-4, 320, OL, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS
High School
Earned first team all-region honors as a junior and second team as a sophomore at Bainbridge High School … Highest-graded offensive lineman on the team … Named to the preseason All-State team prior to senior season; Bearcats currently 10-3 and in Georgia 4A Semifinals … Currently has 19 knockdown blocks … Rated as one of the top 160 offensive tackles in the country and a three star by 247 Sports and a top 111 tackle and three star by ESPN … Led the Bearcats to a 27-12 record in his three seasons including the Georgia 4A State Championship in 2018
Personal
Full name is Lawson LeMontrell Chandler … Son of Lawson and Perry Chandler … Born Feb. 18, 2003, in Bainbridge, Ga.
____________________________________________________________________________
Jamarcus Chatman, 6-2, 271, DE, Rome, Ga. / Florida State / Rome HS
Florida State
2020 (Sophomore): Opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19
2019 (RS-Freshman): Appeared in four games … ACC Honor Roll … Saw action in season opener vs. Boise State … Also appeared in 31-13 victory vs. North Carolina State, 49-12 win vs. Alabama State and Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
2018 (Freshman): Did not see game action … Redshirted
High School
A four-star prospect and the 56th-ranked player in Georgia by ESPN at Rome High School … Ranked 30th in the country at his position by Rivals … Preseason Georgia Class 5A all-state defensive lineman that produced 30 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles on the way to winning a state championship for the second year in a row … Part of Rome defense that allowed 9.5 points per game and recorded six shutouts, including a 38-0 victory in the Georgia 5A State Championship Game … Named second team 5A all-state by the Georgia Sports Writers Association … Named a Class 5A all-state honorable mention by the Atlanta Journal Constitution
____________________________________________________________________________
Ollie Finch, 6-2, 175, WR, Attalla, Ala. / Etowah HS
High School
Finished his career at Etowah High School with 325 receptions, 2,540 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns … Helped lead the Blue Devils to four Alabama 4A Playoff appearances, including a semifinal and two quarterfinal berths … Earned five player of the week honors and was a three-time all-region selection … Rated as a top 150 receiver in the country, top 40 player in the state and three star by ESPN … 247 Sports Composite rates him as a three star … As a junior, caught 24 passes for 647 yards and nine touchdowns … Blue Devils finished 41-9 in his career … Member of the state record 4x100m relay team (41.36) … Also played basketball
Personal
Full name is Ollie Clayton Finch Jr. … Son of Tara Travis and Ollie Finch Sr. … Born Sept. 30, 2002, in Jasper, Ala.
____________________________________________________________________________
Kyran Griffin-Isom, 6-3, 175, WR, New Orleans, La. / Palomar College / West Creek HS
Palomar College
Caught 61 passes for 754 yards and seven touchdowns his freshman season at Palomar College (California JUCO) … Posted three 100-yard receiving games and pulled down five or more catches in 8-of-10 games … Averaged 75.4 yards and 6.1 catches per game … Earned second team all-conference honors … Rated as the No. 10 JUCO wide receiver by 247 Sports … Took seven years off from football between high school and playing at Palomar
Personal
Full name is Kyran Anthony Griffin-Isom … Son of Edward and Kijuana Isom … Born Nov. 25, 1992, in New Orleans, La. … Spent seven years in the United States Marine Corps following high school including a two-year deployment
____________________________________________________________________________
Quayde Hawkins, 6-1, 190, QB, Bainbridge, Ga. / Bainbridge HS
High School
Three-year starter at Bainbridge High School … Led the Bearcats to a 27-12 record in his three seasons including the Georgia 4A State Championship in 2018 … Two-time all-region selection with a first team recognition in 2019 … Currently has Bainbridge in the semifinals of the state playoffs … As of signing day, completed 138-of 243 passes for 1,779 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions; also rushed for four touchdowns … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports Composite and the No. 54 pro style quarterback in the country … Three-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN; ESPN rates him as the No. 42 quarterback in the country and top 100 player in the state of Georgia … Bainbridge High School’s all-time leader in career passing attempts (813), completions (417), yards (5,265) and touchdowns (50), while ranking second in TDs responsible for with 60 (50 passing, 10 rushing) … Holds the school season records for attempts (305) and touchdowns (22) … All-region second team in baseball where he won the team batting title
Personal
Full name is Julian Thomas Hawkins, IV … Son of Trey and Lea Hawkins … Born Feb. 3, 2003, in Moultrie, Ga.
____________________________________________________________________________
Peyton Higgins, 5-10, 180, WR, Florence, Ala. / Mars Hill Bible
High School
Totaled 2,477 all-purpose yards with 29 touchdowns his senior year at Mars Hill Bible School … Rushed for 1,503 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns, returned two punts for a touchdown and one kickoff for a score … Finished his career with 100 total touchdowns, 8,945 all-purpose yards and 616 points scored … Rushed for 5,201 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with a 9.01 yards per carry average … Caught nine career touchdown passes and finished with 1,292 receiving yards … Returned nine kickoffs for a touchdown and seven punts for a touchdown in his career … Averaged 32.26 yards per kick return and 25.5 yards per punt return … Three-time all-state selection … Holds the AHSAA (all classifications) record with nine career kickoff returns and with five in a single-season (2018) … Top 80 player in the state of Alabama and a three star by 247 Sports Composite … Top 85 player in the state and three star by ESPN … Led the Panthers to a pair of Alabama 2A state titles and one runner-up finish … Mars Hill went 1-9 in the three years prior to Higgins’ arrival (first three years of program) – went 6-4 and 7-4 his first two years and then won two state titles and a runner-up the next three years … Three-time all-state selection in baseball, North-South All-Star and 2018 state champion
Personal
Full name is Peyton Reece Higgins … Son of Darrell and Michelle Higgins … Born Jan. 27, 2003, in Tuscumbia, Ala. … Father, who played college football at East Mississippi and North Alabama, was his high school coach
____________________________________________________________________________
Phillip Lee, 6-4, 215, BAN, Jacksonville, Fla. / First Coast HS
High School
Finished his career at First Coast High School with 286 tackles (240 solo), 57 sacks, four blocked punts, two blocked field goals and five touchdowns … Earned first team all-conference honors as a senior and second team honors his junior season … Helped lead the Buccaneers to the second round of the Florida 7A Playoffs … Rated as the No. 88 weakside defensive end in the country and as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports Composite … Three-star by Rivals and ESPN … Selected to play in the Georgia vs. Florida All-Star Game … Also plays basketball for the Buccaneers
Personal
Full name is Phillip Jacquan Lee … Born Jan. 24, 2002, in Jacksonville, Fla. … Son of Cytrice King and Phillip Lee
____________________________________________________________________________
Julian Peterson, 6-3, 295, DT, Pinson, Ala. / Pinson Valley HS
High School
Recorded 55 tackles, five sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and an interception his senior season … Helped lead Pinson Valley High School to a pair of Alabama 6A State Championships … Indians went a combined 34-6 in his final three seasons … Team set an AHSAA record with 58 sacks … Rivals three star … Returned an interception for a touchdown against No. 1 Oxford in the 2020 6A quarterfinals … All-metro selection … Also threw shot put for the Indians
Personal
Full name is Julian Earl Peterson … Son of Juliana and William Peterson … Born Nov. 11, 2002, in Ft. Bragg, N.C.
____________________________________________________________________________
Taylor Powell, 6-2, 210, QB, Fayetteville, Ark. / Missouri / Fayetteville HS
Missouri
2020 (Junior): Sat out the season … Graduated with a degree in health science
2019 (Sophomore): Played in six games during his redshirt sophomore season, including one start, and completed 29-of-62 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions … Threw his first career touchdown against Arkansas; 8-for-14 in the game for 105 yards … Made his first career start on the road at No. 4 Georgia, going 10-for-22 for 84 yards … Completed 6-of-8 passes for 57 yards against Troy
2018 (RS-Freshman): Saw action in six games overall, completing 6-of-14 passes for 134 yards ... Went 4-for-9 for 105 yards, including a career-long 44-yard completion in the season-opener vs. UT Martin … Also saw time vs. Wyoming as he was the first QB off the bench in relief of Drew Lock in Mizzou’s two early season wins … Played in Homecoming win over Memphis and closed the regular season by completing a pass for six yards against Arkansas
2017 (Freshman): Redshirted
High School: Arkansas prep player of the year at Fayetteville High School … Top-20 national quarterback prospect according to ESPN.com … Helped lead his team to consecutive Arkansas 7A State Championships in 2015 and 2016 … Named the title game Most Valuable Player each time … Finished his career fifth all-time in Arkansas history for passing yardage (10,413) and eighth all-time in touchdown passes (113) … Capped his storied career by winning the 2016 Landers Award, given annually to the Arkansas state player of the year and he was also named the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year, as well as the 2016 ArkansasVarsity.com Mr. Football award … As a senior, threw for 3,473 yards and 44 touchdowns on 237-of-348 passing, while also scoring seven times on the ground … In the 2016 state title game, led the way by throwing for four touchdowns and 265 passing yards as Fayetteville downed North Little Rock, 53-19 … The Bulldogs finished 13-1 on the year and were ranked No. 20 in the nation by MaxPreps
____________________________________________________________________________
Caleb Ransaw, 6-0, 185, CB, Harvest, Ala. / Sparkman HS
High School
Recorded 32 tackles, two interceptions, 25 pass break ups, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown for Sparkman High School … Helped lead the Senators to the Alabama 7A playoffs … Rated as one of the top 100 players in the state of Alabama and a three star recruit by the 247 Sports Composite … Three star and No. 100 player in the state of Alabama per ESPN … As a junior, recorded 49 tackles, a tackle for loss, one interception and 26 pass break ups
Personal
Son of Justin Ransaw and Ashanta Lindsey … Born Dec. 22, 2002 … Cousin Dre Kirkpatrick played football at Alabama and in the NFL … Is a barber in his spare time
____________________________________________________________________________
Scott Taylor Renfroe, 6-1, 176, K, Troy, Ala. / Pike Liberal Arts
High School
Helped lead Pike Liberal Arts to the Alabama Independent School Association 3A State Championship his senior season … Made 5-of-7 field goals and 47-of-51 extra point attempts (all four PAT misses were blocked) … 81 percent of his kickoffs went for a touchback and averaged 38.4 yards per punt … As a junior, made 5-of-7 field goals and 26-of-27 extra point attempts (one miss was a block) … Averaged 41.1 yards per punt … Two-time Special Teams Player of the Year at Pike Lib … First team all-state as a junior … Ranked as the No. 15 kicker in the country by 247 Sports Composite and a top 100 player in the state of Alabama … Rated as the No. 31 kicker in the country by ESPN and top 75 player in the state; three star recruit … Selected to play in the AISA All-Star Game … Earned a College Football Today/ESPN+ Top 12 national ranking … Five star ranking from National Kicking Rankings … Holds the Pike Lib record with a 47-yard field goal and for most field goals in a season and in a career … Also holds school record for most touchbacks in a season and career and most extra points in a season and a career … Also plays basketball and baseball for the Patriots … Helped lead Pike Lib to back-to-back state titles in baseball (2018 & 2019)
Personal
Full name is Scott Taylor Renfroe … Son of Al and Laura Renfroe … Born April 15, 2003, in Mobile, Ala. … Great grandfather, C.H. Bishop played quarterback at Mississippi State and great uncle, James Green, played defensive back at Mississippi College and in the Canadian Football League
____________________________________________________________________________
Sterling Roberts, 6-1, 205, S, Starke, Fla. / Bradford HS
High School
Recorded 74 tackles as a junior at Bradford High School … Three star by the 247 Sports Composite and ESPN … Rated as one of the top 40 players in Jacksonville area by Jacksonville.com … Helped lead Bradford to the third round of the Florida 4A playoffs … Also played basketball and competed in weightlifting for the Tornados
Personal
Full name is Sterling Darnae Roberts … Son of Jennifer Hatch and Dontae Roberts … Born Sept. 7, 2002, in Brooksville, Fla. … Uncle Tony Roberts played football at Kansas State … Cousin Tyrone Goodson played football at Auburn and in the NFL … Cousin Henry Roberts Jr. played football at Virginia Tech … Cousin Rod Roberts played football at Florida State
____________________________________________________________________________
Ivan Shultz, 6-4, 295, OL, Mobile, Ala. / St. Paul’s Episcopal
High School
Preseason Sports Illustrated All-America candidate heading into senior season … Helped lead St. Paul’s to a perfect 15-0 season and the Alabama 5A State Championship his senior season … Rated as the No. 11 center in the country and top 35 player in the state of Alabama by 247 Sports … Selected to play in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game … Helped pave the way for two 1,000-yard rushers … Rivals three-star recruit … No. 15 center in the country and top 65 player in the state per ESPN; three-star recruit … First team all-state selection by Max Preps … Also played baseball and competed in track & field for the Saints … Began his high school career at Spanish Fort High School
Personal
Full name is Ivan Truitt Shultz … Son of Roger and Paige Shultz … Born July 10, 2002, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. … Father started at Alabama on the offensive line for four years (1987-90)
____________________________________________________________________________
Deshon Stoudemire, 6-1, 175, WR, Stone Mountain, Ga. / Iowa Western CC / Stephenson HS
Iowa Western CC
Caught 38 passes for 333 yards in his lone season at Iowa Western CC … No. 15 JUCO wide receiver in the country and three star per ESPN … No. 8 JUCO wide receiver per 247 Sports Composite
High School
Caught 14 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a senior at Stephenson High School … Responsible for 36 percent of team’s receiving total and 50 percent of their touchdown receptions … Three star Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports recruit … Also played basketball and ran track for the Jaguars … Led Jaguars as a junior with 20 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns … Represented 50 percent of team’s touchdown total and 39 percent of receiving yards
Personal
Full name is Deshon Lebron Stoudemire … Son of Sonya and Derrick Stoudemire … Born Aug. 10, 2001, in Stone Mountain, Ga. … Cousin Amar’e Stoudemire was a six-time NBA All-Star
____________________________________________________________________________
Jordan Stringer, 6-2, 215, LB, Augusta, Ga. / Laney HS
High School
Finished his career at Laney High School with 485 tackles, five interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries … Helped lead the Wildcats to the Georgia 2A Playoffs for the first time in four seasons his senior year … Also scored 20 touchdowns in his career as a running back … First team all-state and All-CSRA selection … No. 32 inside linebacker in the country per ESPN and top 100 player in the state of Georgia; three-star recruit … Top 80 inside linebacker nationally by 247 Sports Composite and a three-star recruit … Three-time region champion in basketball … All-region selection in basketball
Personal
Full name is Jordan Xavier Stringer … Born Aug. 31, 2003, in Augusta, Ga. … Son of Tenica Middleton and Marcus Stinger
___________________________________________________________________________
Damien Taylor, 5-10, 180, RB, Northport, Ala. / Tuscaloosa County HS
High School
Rushed for 1,851 yards and 17 touchdowns with no fumbles his senior season at Tuscaloosa County High School … Earned ASWA All-State First Team honors as a junior and was a finalist for 7A Back of the Year after he finished the season with 1,838 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 231 carries (8.0 YPC) … Rushed for 235 yards and a touchdown against state champion Thompson … Blitzed Spain Park for 367 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries, while rushing for four touchdowns and 180 yards against Oak Mountain … Rushed for more than 100 yards in 9-of-10 games and 150-plus yards in seven games … Top 125 running backs in the country and top 80 player in the state of Alabama per 247 Sports; three star … ESPN three star
____________________________________________________________________________
La’Damian Webb, 5-8, 190, RB, Opelika, Ala. / Florida State / Beauregard HS
Florida State (2020)
Rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns on 69 carries in seven games for the Seminoles … Second on the Florida State team averaging 52.7 yards per game … Averaged 5.3 yards per carry … Rushed for 109 yards on just 12 carries against North Carolina … Added 59 yards and a touchdown against No. 2 Notre Dame … Caught nine passes for 68 yards on the season
Jones College (2019)
Rated as No. 3 JUCO running back and No. 51 overall JUCO prospect by 247 Sports Composite … Second team NJCAA All-American in 2019 after totaling 1,091 all-purpose yards … Led MACJC with 940 rushing yards, averaging 6.03 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns … Also made 12 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns … Averaged 104.4 rushing yards per game to rank third nationally
High School
In 2016, became the first junior ever to be named Mr. Football in Alabama after rushing for 3,242 yards and scoring an Alabama High School Athletic Association record 53 touchdowns… Led Beauregard High School to Alabama 5A State Championship as a junior after totaling nearly 4,000 all-purpose yards; rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns on 51 carries in the title game, setting all-class Super 7 records in all three categories … During his senior season, totaled 164 rushes for 1,740 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns ... On special teams, recorded two kickoff returns for 167 yards and one touchdown, along with two punt returns for 22 yards ... Represented Team Alabama in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game ... In five playoff games, rushed for 1,380 yards and 22 touchdowns
____________________________________________________________________________
Jarris Williams, 5-10, 192, RB, Mobile, Ala. / Blount HS
High School
Rushed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 109 carries (12.4 YPC) as a senior at Blount High School … Also caught 12 passes for 228 yards and two scores … Rated as the No. 23 running back in the country by ESPN and the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama; a four-star recruit … 247 Sports Composite rates him as the No. 48 running back in the country and the No. 33 player in the state of Alabama … Three-star recruit by Rivals.com and the No. 41 player in the state of Alabama … Named a Preseason All-America candidate by Sports Illustrated … First team all-state selection as a junior after rushing for 1,632 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 189 carries (8.6 yards per carry) … Also caught 22 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns … Helped lead Blount to the quarterfinals of the Alabama 6A Playoffs his junior year; lost to eventual state champion Spanish Fort by just 10 points … Williams scored both touchdowns for the Leopards in the game … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Also ran track for Blount
Personal
Full name is Jarris Anthony Williams … Son of Lashundra Covey and Jarris Williams Sr. … Born May 15, 2003, in Mobile, Ala.
