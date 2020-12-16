Troy football signees bios

Totaled 2,477 all-purpose yards with 29 touchdowns his senior year at Mars Hill Bible School … Rushed for 1,503 yards and 19 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns, returned two punts for a touchdown and one kickoff for a score … Finished his career with 100 total touchdowns, 8,945 all-purpose yards and 616 points scored … Rushed for 5,201 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career with a 9.01 yards per carry average … Caught nine career touchdown passes and finished with 1,292 receiving yards … Returned nine kickoffs for a touchdown and seven punts for a touchdown in his career … Averaged 32.26 yards per kick return and 25.5 yards per punt return … Three-time all-state selection … Holds the AHSAA (all classifications) record with nine career kickoff returns and with five in a single-season (2018) … Top 80 player in the state of Alabama and a three star by 247 Sports Composite … Top 85 player in the state and three star by ESPN … Led the Panthers to a pair of Alabama 2A state titles and one runner-up finish … Mars Hill went 1-9 in the three years prior to Higgins’ arrival (first three years of program) – went 6-4 and 7-4 his first two years and then won two state titles and a runner-up the next three years … Three-time all-state selection in baseball, North-South All-Star and 2018 state champion