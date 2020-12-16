Troy football signs what's considered best class in program history

Troy may have not had a chance to win a football game this week when the season finale against ULM was canceled, but the Trojans certainly chalked up a big victory on signing day.
In what’s being considered the highest-rated class in program history, 18 signatures came in for Troy head coach Chip Lindsey, including three transfers – two from Florida State and one from Missouri.
One of the FSU transfers is a familiar name in the state – running back La’Damian Webb – who was Mr. Football in Alabama in 2016 following his senior season at Beauregard High School. The other FSU transfer is 6-foot-2, 271-pound sophomore defensive tackle Jamarcus Chatman, who is originally from Bainbridge, Ga.
Webb signed with Mississippi State out of high school, but didn’t qualify academically and instead became an NJCAA All-American at Jones (Miss.) College in 2019. This year with the Seminoles, Webb was the leading rusher with 369 yards and three touchdowns over seven games before opting out for the rest of the season and entering the transfer portal.
“In high school, he’s legendary in this state,” Lindsey said. “I mean, he had 53 touchdowns and 3,242 yards. He’s a guy who led Beauregard to a state championship. Just a really compact, powerful running back who is very competitive.”
The transfer from Missouri is quarterback Taylor Powell, who was the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year as a high school senior when he threw for 3,473 yards and 44 touchdowns.
At Missouri, he played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and six games as a sophomore in 2019 before sitting out this past season.
“He had really a storied high school career,” Lindsey said. “He’s a guy that I think is going to bring some competition to that room. You can never have enough good quarterbacks.
“We always want competition at this spot. Those quarterbacks understand how that works. I think he’ll fit into our team very well and I know he’s excited about getting here and competing.”
The prized high school recruit of the class appears to be running back Jarris Williams of Blount High in Mobile.
This past season, Williams rushed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 109 carries and caught 12 passes for 228 yards and two scores. He was rated as the No. 23 running back in the country by ESPN and the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama.
“This guy is versatile and could probably play in the slot if we wanted him to,” Lindsey said. “As much as we throw it to our running backs, I think he’ll fit in great into our offense. He’s extremely powerful and can score from anywhere on the field.”
Another running back signee is Damien Taylor of Tuscaloosa County. As a senior, he rushed for 1,851 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Troy signed nine from the state of Alabama, five from Georgia, two from Florida and one each from Louisiana and Arkansas.
Position-wise, four wide receivers were signed, three running backs, two offensive linemen, two quarterbacks, one defensive tackle, one defensive end, one safety, one bandit and one kicker.
"We are really excited about this group and I thought we addressed our needs," Lindsey said. "We still have some things in the works that we've left some room for.
“A lot of these guys have been committed to us for a long time and it is a testament to who they are and how much they love Troy that they honored their commitment and signed today.
"We signed nine guys from the state of Alabama and that is always a priority for us; to sign in-state guys who can play here. Our coaches did a great job of evaluating players and I'm really impressed with who we signed today."
