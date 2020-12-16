Troy football signs what's considered best class in program history

At Missouri, he played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2018 and six games as a sophomore in 2019 before sitting out this past season.

“He had really a storied high school career,” Lindsey said. “He’s a guy that I think is going to bring some competition to that room. You can never have enough good quarterbacks.

“We always want competition at this spot. Those quarterbacks understand how that works. I think he’ll fit into our team very well and I know he’s excited about getting here and competing.”

The prized high school recruit of the class appears to be running back Jarris Williams of Blount High in Mobile.

This past season, Williams rushed for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 109 carries and caught 12 passes for 228 yards and two scores. He was rated as the No. 23 running back in the country by ESPN and the No. 12 player in the state of Alabama.

“This guy is versatile and could probably play in the slot if we wanted him to,” Lindsey said. “As much as we throw it to our running backs, I think he’ll fit in great into our offense. He’s extremely powerful and can score from anywhere on the field.”