Troy football single-game tickets on Sale; $10 flash sale for season opener

TROY – Single-game tickets for Troy’s six home football games are now on sale through the Troy Ticket Office. Fans will also be treated to a one-week flash sale running from Aug. 4-11 for tickets to Troy’s season opener to celebrate the occasion.

The week-long flash sale is discounting reserved tickets in sections 105 and 107 to just $10 for the season opener against Southern on Sept. 4. Standard single-game tickets are just $15 for general admission seating and $24 for reserved seats.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467). To take advantage of the flash sale, simply visit TroyTrojans.com/flash and select either section 105 or 107.

Troy’s 2021 home slate is one of the best in school history with Sun Belt foes South Alabama, App State, Louisiana and Georgia Southern paying visits to Veterans Memorial Stadium, while the non-conference slate features Southern, and a Liberty squad that should be ranked in the Top 25. All six games will be played on Saturdays this fall.