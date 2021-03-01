Troy football team begins spring practice, schedule for season released

“I think we have eight or nine new guys out there that we added in January, so it was good to see those guys move around. I like where we are out from the competition standpoint. I think we have more depth than we’ve probably had since I’ve been here and obviously that’s important in developing your team.

“It creates competition at all positions. I’m looking forward to seeing how that plays out throughout the spring.”

Much of the focus will be on the quarterback battle between last year’s primary starter, Gunnar Watson, back-ups from last season, Jacob Free and Kyle Toole, and recent Missouri transfer Taylor Powell

“I think all four of these guys are talented enough,” Lindsey said. “All four have really focused in January and February in trying to spend some time in the film room, studying the playbook and just trying to improve on where we were last year.

“We have to play better at that position and we understand that as a football team. Competition makes everybody better and I think you’re going to see that not only at our quarterback position, but at a lot of other positions as well.”

Watson and Free, who happen to be roommates, welcome the competition for the starting job.