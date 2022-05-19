Troy gets commitment from Utah QB transfer Peter Costelli

It appears the Troy quarterback competition will be significantly ramped up after the commitment of University of Utah transfer Peter Costelli.

The former four-state prospect from Mission Viejo High School in California who was rated the No. 10 dual quarterback in the nation in the 2021 recruiting class by 247 Sports, committed to the Trojans via his Twitter account Thursday.

Should the 6-foot-3, 216-pounder sign as expected, he will join junior Gunnar Watson and redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins, along with incoming true freshman Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley, in what should be an interesting battle for the starting quarterback slot.

New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said Monday during a visit to Dothan as part of the Trojan Tour 2022 that he expected to get a key commitment from a college transfer quarterback with a few days, which now appears to be Costelli.

Called the crown jewel of the Utes 2021 recruiting class by many, Costelli didn’t see action during his true freshman season in what was a deep quarterback room, thus had a redshirt year and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Costelli passed for 1,992 yards as a junior in high school with 23 touchdowns. He didn’t play his senior season due to schools in California moving their season to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns in the fall. Costelli graduated in January of his senior year and was an early enrollee at Utah.