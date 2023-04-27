MADISON, Miss. – Appearing in its first Sun Belt men’s golf match play championship since 2017, the Troy men’s golf team fell to No. 26 Georgia Southern, 4-0, Thursday afternoon at the Annandale Golf Club.

The Trojans entered as the No. 4 seed in match play despite tying Louisiana for third in the stroke play portion of the Sun Belt Championship. The first tiebreaker for seeding was combined drop score, which was identical for the Trojans and the Cajuns. The next tiebreaker compared the highest scores for both teams, which gave Louisiana the nod for the three seed.

The top-seeded Eagles jumped out to early leads across the course, winning on the opening hole in four of the five matches and holding leads of two or more in four matchups at the turn.

Troy entered the week firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with a national ranking of No. 77 and college golf experts saying the number would be around No. 74. The Trojans picked up victories over 10 teams during the stroke play, including wins over No. 68 Southern Miss and No. 72 Arkansas State.

The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Wednesday, May 3, at noon.

Georgia Southern 4, Troy 0: Wilson Andress (GS) def. Jason Quinlan (Troy) – 3&2; Brantley Baker (GS) def. Nicklas Borrmann (Troy) – 2&1; Parker Claxton (GS) def. Jake Springer (Troy) – 1UP; Mason Williams (GS) def. Will McFadden (Troy) – 5&3; Ben Carr (GS) def. Brantley Scott (Troy) – 5&4