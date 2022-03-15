Troy golf wins third straight tournament as Brantley Scott leads the way

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Troy men’s golf team fired a school-record 828 and 24-under par to win the Bash at the Beach, which wrapped up play with 18 holes on Tuesday at the Surf Golf & Beach Club. The victory was Troy’s third straight to open the spring and marks the first time since 2005 that the Trojans have won three tournaments in a season.

Troy shot 9-under in Tuesday’s final round after shooting 9-under and 6-under in Monday’s opening two tours of the golf course. The 24-under par is a shot better than the previous record set in the fall of 2015 at the Sun Belt Preview in Destin, Florida.

Freshman Brantley Scott, a former Rehobeth golfer, continues his impressive debut season for the Trojans finishing at the top of the Troy leaderboard for the fourth time in eight events this season. He fired a 5-under 66 in the final round to climb into a tie for third overall at 8-under par. Scott has now played 13 of his 24 rounds under par this year with eight in the 60s.

Will McFadden and Nicklas Borrmann were not far behind for the Trojans finishing in a tie for eighth and 13th, respectively, after the pair shot 1-under in the final round. McFadden finished the week 7-under for his fifth top-10 finish in eight events this year, and Borrmann was 5-under for his first top-15 of the year.

Troy entered the day with a 5-shot lead over host-App State, and it came down to the final hole after the Mountaineers shot 12-under as a team to mount a late rally. The Trojans finished two shots better than their conference rival while Marquette shot up into third place, seven back of Troy, after a final round 18-under par to tie with Long Island.