Troy golfers Scott, McFadden turn in strong finishes at Alabama State Amateur

Troy golfers Brantley Scott and Will McFadden continued their strong play from this past season with a pair of top 10 finishes at the Alabama State Amateur Championship this past weekend at the Bent Brook Golf Course in Bessemer.

Brantley Scott, coming off one of the best individual seasons in school history, finished just a shot off the lead at 12-under par as he shot in the red in each of the four rounds to place third overall. The Dothan native entered the final round tied for first place, and despite shooting 4-under in a nearly perfect final round, missed the top of the leaderboard by one shot behind Max Johnson and Connor Newton.

McFadden carded three rounds under par, including a 7-under 65 in the final round, to land him in a tie for seventh place overall. The rising Troy senior and Mobile native opened with rounds of 67 and 69 to put him among the leaders before a third-round 74 pushed him to 2-under heading into the final round.

Scott and McFadden combined to lead the Trojans in 10-of-11 events on the year, with each pacing the squad in five events. The pair combined for 29 rounds under par and 12 rounds in the 60s, and all but one of their 66 rounds counted towards the team card.

A true freshman, Scott led the Trojans and ranked fourth in the Sun Belt with a 0.30 score vs. par and 72.12 stroke average for the season. He played 15 of his 33 rounds under par with a team-leading six rounds in the 60s during his rookie season for the Trojans. Scott registered four top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 performances in the Trojans' 11 events.

McFadden battled Scott back-and-forth all season for the top line on the Troy card. He finished the season with a 0.64 score vs. par and career-best 72.45 stroke average. He was in the red in 14 of his 33 rounds, and Troy counted his individual card 100 percent of the time.