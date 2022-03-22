Troy has spirited first practice under new head football coach Jon Sumrall

TROY – A skirmish between the offense and defense near the end of the first spring practice under new Troy head coach Jon Sumrall exemplified the energy and passion on the football field Tuesday morning.

While Sumrall doesn’t exactly condone unnecessary pushing and shoving between teammates, he welcomes the spirit displayed.

“I’d much rather have to say whoa, whoa, whoa than giddy up,” Sumrall said. “If guys are excited and wanting to attack everything, I feel a lot better about that than I do having to try and get them started.

“Now, you’ve got to learn to play within the rules. I obviously handled it when it came up and anytime that does happen we will handle it pretty quickly.

“Football is a game you have to play with passion, you have to play with fire, you have to play with enthusiasm, you have to play on edge a little bit. You do also have to play disciplined, so I think that’s one thing you can’t lose sight of within the idea of being aggressive and attacking. We’ll train that.”

Senior linebacker and team leader Carlton Martial smiled and likened it to a family fight when asked about it.

“It’s just a bunch of passion and a bunch of guys getting after it,” Martial said. “Of course, that’s going to happen sometimes. Families fight, but at the end of the day when we hit that locker room, we’re all back one.”

The Trojans practiced for nearly two hours to open spring work under bright blue skies and windy conditions with Sumrall and his new staff barking orders in what was an up-tempo session.

“It was great to get back on the grass,” Sumrall said. “We have done a lot since January with learning the schemes we are running on offense, defense and the kicking game. The guys have put in a lot of hard work in the weight room, conditioning and their nutrition.

“It was an opportunity to start the foundation from a practice standpoint. It was fun to watch the guys fly around and compete. It was a great day one, and now, we have to get better day two.”

Of course overseeing a practice as a head coach was a new experience for Sumrall, who spent time as a defensive assistant at San Diego, Tulane, Troy, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

“I’ve tried to do a good job of having a good pulse of what we’re doing on all three phases of the game,” Sumrall said. “Like yesterday in our install meetings, I went and sat in our defensive position room for about 25 minutes and then went to the offensive side and sat in that room about 20 or 25 minutes.

“As a head coach, you’ve got to be the head coach of the whole team, not just one side of the ball, or one group. I’m going to be around all of the guys as much as I possibly can.”

Watson the veteran: Gunnar Watson is the returning starting quarterback and will be counted on more in a leadership role as a fourth-year junior.

“The coaches have kind of told me that I need to be more of a leader and be more vocal,” Watson said. “The older I’ve gotten, the more I want to do that. I think most of the team respects me and I’ve got a good relationship with everybody and that helps a lot.”

He thought it was a good first day of practice and could be seen afterwards spending some extra time with several receivers.

“You could see how we were competing and getting after it,” Watson said. “I think it was a whole different vibe. I thought we looked good for a first day. I thought the energy was great and we just have to keep it going.”

While Watson is the most experienced quarterback on the roster by far, redshirt freshmen Quayde Hawkins, Kyle Toole and Will Carn will all get plenty of looks.

“Obviously Gunnar has played the most and has the most experience,” Sumrall said. “I thought he did some good things at times today. You can see he’s probably got the most confidence just because he’s done the most.

“Quayde did some really good things. I think he’s got a really live arm and has potential and talent. He’s just got to become more confident in what he’s doing and what we’re asking him to do. And then Will Carn and Kyle Toole are in the battle as well.”

Question mark at center: With the graduation of Dylan Bradshaw, who started the last three years at center, a major priority during preseason camp will be on finding a replacement.

“We will roll multiple guys through there,” Sumrall said. “Logan Self and Jeremiah Frazier are really the guys who have been planted there most of the winter workouts.

“But Carson Burt is going to take snaps there and Jake Andrews will as well. You’ve got to have multiple guys that can play that position.”

Up next: The Trojans return to practice Thursday morning at 8 and are schedule to practice Saturday morning as well to complete the week. The annual T-Day intra-squad game is set for April 23 with a 4 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.