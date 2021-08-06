Troy hits practice field for the first time of fall camp

TROY – The first practice of fall camp for the Troy Trojans went two-plus hours, but there never seemed to be much drop off in the energy level as the heat soared towards the end of the session on Friday.

“We wanted to gas them a little bit for sure – try to extend them and see what kind of shape they were in,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “At the end of the day, too, there was a lot of teaching. A lot of individual periods were more teaching than they were full-speed reps, and that’s by design.”

Lindsey was pleased overall with what he saw.

“Not a bad first day,” Lindsey said. “The weather was really good. Hopefully we’ll watch the film and see that we took advantage of it.

“I really liked the way our energy was, especially early. We did get tired – obviously extending them in a practice setting. But I was really pleased with the effort, the energy, the attitude and body language. I thought it was all good.”

The Trojans plan to practice the next four days before taking a break on Wednesday when school starts. Lindsey said Troy will likely go in pads for the first time on Sunday.