Troy hits practice field for the first time of fall camp

TROY – The first practice of fall camp for the Troy Trojans went two-plus hours, but there never seemed to be much drop off in the energy level as the heat soared towards the end of the session on Friday.
“We wanted to gas them a little bit for sure – try to extend them and see what kind of shape they were in,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “At the end of the day, too, there was a lot of teaching. A lot of individual periods were more teaching than they were full-speed reps, and that’s by design.”
Lindsey was pleased overall with what he saw.
“Not a bad first day,” Lindsey said. “The weather was really good. Hopefully we’ll watch the film and see that we took advantage of it.
“I really liked the way our energy was, especially early. We did get tired – obviously extending them in a practice setting. But I was really pleased with the effort, the energy, the attitude and body language. I thought it was all good.”
The Trojans plan to practice the next four days before taking a break on Wednesday when school starts. Lindsey said Troy will likely go in pads for the first time on Sunday.
“You’ve got to get a lot done in your camp window, which is not very long for us,” Lindsey said. “I hope we have a sense of urgency every day. What I like is we’ve got more bodies than we’ve had.
“We’re counting on some guys to really step up and we’re getting a lot of film that we can see and evaluate, and just kind of make decisions on that.”
Vocal leader: Junior defensive tackle Will Choloh enthusiastically led the team in warm-ups before the start of practice and is looking forward to being in a leadership role.
“I had to become a bigger leader,” Choloh said. “I felt like I was always a leader in my heart, but I just had to grow to become more vocal. The more experience of playing allows me to be more vocal.”
Choloh had a big smile on his face after practice.
“Football is fun,” Choloh said. “We stop having fun with it, we’re done with it.”
He believes it was a good first day of work.
“There is a lot of competition everywhere, so it’s good to watch everybody compete,” Choloh said. “This is where it starts for us to have a successful football team.
“Really the sky’s the limit. The fact that we’re returning mostly everybody that played last year – that speaks a lot.”
New practice helmets: The Trojans are now wearing the Guardian Cap protective helmet during practice sessions. The soft-shell helmet is designed for safety purposes for impact reduction.
“It’s just something that a lot of people around the country have been doing,” Lindsey said. “We did some research on it, trying to protect our guys as much was we can. We’ll use those all through practices.”
Number change: Running back B.J. Smith, a sixth-year senior, is switching from the No. 26 to his high school number of 3.
“It really wasn’t nothing major,” Smith said. “I just felt like it was time for a change.”
Smith, who has battled injuries the past two seasons, looked in excellent health on Friday.
“I feel about as good as I’ve felt in about three years,” he said.
More help?: Former Auburn running back/defensive back Devan Barrett announced on Friday morning he would be transferring to Troy, according to a report from AL.com
Barrett would have two years of eligibility remaining. Should he come to Troy, he would reunite with Lindsey, who served as Auburn’s offensive coordinator during Barrett’s first two years at Auburn.
According to the report, Barrett would play on the defensive side of the football. Troy officials have not confirmed Barrett will transfer to the school.