Troy holds off South Alabama to maintain "Battle of the Belt"

Troy took its first lead on a 3-yard run by Jamontez Woods with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter. The run came after Vidal rushed 9 yards and was shaken up on the play.

After Vidal walked off the field following medical attention, Woods entered and scored. Buce’s PAT made it 10-7. A 28-yard completion to Tez Johnson early in the drive was a key play, as was a 6-yard toss to Orlando Lacey to the Jaguars’ 30 on a third down play.

The Trojans increased their lead early in the second quarter when Johnson took a handoff from Watson on an end around and rushed 31 yards for a touchdown to culminate a 5-play, 72-yard drive. Buce’s PAT made it 17-7.

A nifty 27-yard catch by Demontrez Brown got the Trojans down to the Jaguars 3 with less than six minutes left in the first half and Woods scored his second touchdown of the game on the next play with a rush over the right side. The extra point kick made it 24-7 with 5:36 to play in the first half.

Robertson then made his first career interception one to remember as he took an errant Trotter pass and returned it for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half, making it 31-7 after the extra point kick before South Alabama scored right before half to pull within 31-14.