Troy holds off South Alabama to maintain "Battle of the Belt"

TROY – The “Battle for the Belt” between Troy and South Alabama turned into a battle of the backup quarterbacks and in turn a battle for survival.
By the time Taylor Powell replaced injured Troy starting QB Gunnar Watson late in the second quarter, the Trojans had created a bit of a needed cushion on their way to a 31-24 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
“Obviously real excited to get this win,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “Hat’s off to those (South Alabama) guys – I really thought they played their tails off, especially in the second half.
“I thought we got off to a great start really all the way around – offensively, defensively and special teams – and with the exception of the last 2 ½ minutes played really a great first half.”
South Alabama lost its starting quarterback Jake Bentley to a leg injury on the opening drive of the game – one in which the Jaguars took a 7-0 lead – but Troy locked in and took control for the time being in scoring the next 31 points of the game to lead 31-14 by intermission.
Watson left the game late in the second quarter with what Lindsey said was some sort of head injury after taking a hard hit and didn’t return for precautionary reasons. Powell entered for the first time since starting Oct. 2 against South Carolina. Powell had been nursing a left leg injury and Watson had started in his place the past four games.
Watson was 11-of-14 passing for 121 yards before he exited the game. Powell finished 6-of-11 passing for 80 yards with one interception.
“Losing Gunnar was tough, but I really thought Taylor came in and with the exception of a miscommunication on a ball down the field (interception), he handled himself pretty well,” Lindsey said.
South Alabama got its second touchdown with just nine seconds left before intermission when back-up quarterback Desmond Trotter hit a wide open running back Terrion Avery on a swing pass for a 9-yard touchdown, making it 31-14 at the break.
“I told our team at halftime that we’re going to have to regroup and get our momentum back, because we gave them hope now,” Lindsey said. “That was evident in the second half.”
The Jaguars scored the only 10 points of the second half to pull within 31-24 with still 6:40 left in the game.
On first down of the ensuing drive, Powell found Luke Whittemore streaking down the right side and the two connected for a 34-yard completion to the Troy 43 to dig out of a big hole.
“It was huge,” Lindsey said of the catch. “At that time, we were fighting the momentum hard and weren’t able to get a lot going. Taylor made a great throw down the sideline and Luke a great catch.”
Powell spoke about the play.
“They were starting to load the box pretty heavy on us and we were on the sidelines and I came up to coach and said, ‘Hey, if they’re going to play man on us, let’s start taking shots on these guys,’” Powell said. “Luke made a heck of a play. He’s really good at stuff like that.”
However, Troy would only gain 4 yards before having to punt it back to the Jaguars, who took over at their 10 with 4:14 left on the game clock.
After South Alabama converted a fourth-and-1 from its 19 to keep the drive alive, the Trojans’ defense ultimately held when Trotter threw incomplete on a fourth-and-3 play from the 29 with 1:29 left.
An 18-yard first down run by B.J. Smith put Troy in position to run out the clock and preserve the victory.
Troy improves to 5-4 overall, 3-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, while South Alabama is now 5-4 overall, 2-4 in the league.
It marked the fourth straight win for the Trojans over the rival Jaguars, meaning the championship belt stays in Troy for another year.
Bentley was knocked out of the game with what appeared to be a knee injury on a late, low hit by Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald on what was an impressive first drive to open the game.
Though Trotter would enter in his place and score on a 4-yard run one play after a Bentley completion to Jalen Tolbert down to the 8 and the ensuing penalty put South Alabama in a first-and-goal situation, the injury to Bentley was a tough blow for South Alabama.
Bentley was 3-of-3 passing for 49 yards before being injured. Trotter was 20-of-32 passing for 138 yards with an interception.
The pickoff of Trotter was a big one as linebacker K.J. Robertson returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 4:55 to play in the first half for what would prove to be the Trojans’ last points of the game.
Troy’s leading rusher, Kimani Vidal, also went down with an injury late in the first half and didn’t return with what Lindsey said was also some sort of head injury. Vidal had 29 yards on five carries before leaving the game.
Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, a native of Mobile, had another monster game with 14 tackles to lead the Trojans despite missing much of the second half with a quad contusion.
Troy first cut into South Alabama’s early 7-0 lead thanks in part to a botched handoff on first down during South Alabama’s second possession. On the play, a handoff from Trotter in the backfield was never handled and Antonio Showers pounced on the loose ball at the South 22.
On a second-down play, Watson threw incomplete but South Alabama was whistled for roughing the passer and the Trojans had the ball first-and-goal at the 10. However, the Jaguar defense came up big and Troy had to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Brooks Buce with 7:08 left in the first quarter, making it a 7-3 game.
Troy took its first lead on a 3-yard run by Jamontez Woods with 56 seconds left in the opening quarter. The run came after Vidal rushed 9 yards and was shaken up on the play.
After Vidal walked off the field following medical attention, Woods entered and scored. Buce’s PAT made it 10-7. A 28-yard completion to Tez Johnson early in the drive was a key play, as was a 6-yard toss to Orlando Lacey to the Jaguars’ 30 on a third down play.
The Trojans increased their lead early in the second quarter when Johnson took a handoff from Watson on an end around and rushed 31 yards for a touchdown to culminate a 5-play, 72-yard drive. Buce’s PAT made it 17-7.
A nifty 27-yard catch by Demontrez Brown got the Trojans down to the Jaguars 3 with less than six minutes left in the first half and Woods scored his second touchdown of the game on the next play with a rush over the right side. The extra point kick made it 24-7 with 5:36 to play in the first half.
Robertson then made his first career interception one to remember as he took an errant Trotter pass and returned it for a touchdown with 4:55 left in the first half, making it 31-7 after the extra point kick before South Alabama scored right before half to pull within 31-14.
The Jaguars put the first points of the second half on the scoreboard by driving 76 yards in 19 plays, taking up 9:52 off the clock to score when Avery made a terrific catch on a fourth-and-goal play from the 3. Trotter connected with Avery on a quick throw to the left and Troy cornerback Zion Williams was right there with a hit. But Avery held onto the football and reached out to touch the pylon for the score, making it 31-21 after the PAT. The drive started after Powell was intercepted.