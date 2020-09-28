 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy home opener on Oct. 10 against Texas State slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN2
0 comments

Troy home opener on Oct. 10 against Texas State slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Troy logo

TROY  – Troy's home opener against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 10, will be televised on ESPN2 and the game will kickoff at 11 a.m. from The Vet, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Monday.

Monday’s announcement solidifies that Troy’s first four games of the season will have been televised to a national audience with two games on ESPN, one on ESPN2 and one on ESPNU.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, however ESPN and the Sun Belt moved it to its current Saturday slot last month to accommodate a broadcast on one of its linear networks.

Troy has won eight straight games in the series with Texas State and the Trojans lead the all-time series by a 9-1 margin.

Fans wishing to attend the game, and all of Troy’s home games this season, are encouraged to purchase season tickets by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Troy rolls to season-opening win
Troy

Troy rolls to season-opening win

  • Updated

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Troy football travel party had an extra member on the way back home Saturday night as the Trojans earned the coveted…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert