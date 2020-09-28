Troy home opener on Oct. 10 against Texas State slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TROY – Troy's home opener against Texas State on Saturday, Oct. 10, will be televised on ESPN2 and the game will kickoff at 11 a.m. from The Vet, the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN announced Monday.

Monday’s announcement solidifies that Troy’s first four games of the season will have been televised to a national audience with two games on ESPN, one on ESPN2 and one on ESPNU.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8, however ESPN and the Sun Belt moved it to its current Saturday slot last month to accommodate a broadcast on one of its linear networks.

Troy has won eight straight games in the series with Texas State and the Trojans lead the all-time series by a 9-1 margin.

Fans wishing to attend the game, and all of Troy’s home games this season, are encouraged to purchase season tickets by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).