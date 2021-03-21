 Skip to main content
Troy hosting Watch Party in Dothan for NCAA tournament game
Troy hosting Watch Party in Dothan for NCAA tournament game

  • Updated
Troy athletics will be hosting an NCAA Tournament Watch Party in Dothan, Troy and Montgomery for the Troy women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament game on Monday night. The Trojans face Texas A&M at 5 p.m. in a game televised by ESPN2.

The watch party in Dothan will be Buffalo Wild Wings on Montgomery Highway, while the Troy one will be at the Half Shell Oyster Bar & Grill and the Montgomery one at Wintzell’s Oyster House).

Troy sections will be marked with decorated tables. Members of the Troy athletics staff and Troy cheerleaders will be at all three locations and T-Roy will be on hand at the Troy Watch Party.

No. 15 Troy (22-5) and No. 2 Texas A&M (23-2) play at the University of Texas' Frank Erwin Center in Austin. The Trojans and Aggies are joined in the Mercado Region by No. 7 seed Iowa State and No. 10 seed Michigan State.

