Troy hosts App State in final home game of season

Troy hopes to send its 10 seniors out on a high note in their final home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Appalachian State, but to do so will mean flipping the script of having bad second half performances in recent weeks.
The Trojans trailed No. 24-ranked Louisiana just 14-13 at halftime last week before losing a 35-21 decision and led South Alabama 31-14 at the break two weeks ago before holding on a for a 31-24 win.
“We’ve got to find a way to start faster in the third quarter,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I think the last two weeks that’s something that’s really been an Achilles heel for us.
“We’re going to try a different approach this week. I think at the end of the day it is players deciding we’re going to keep that intensity for four quarters. Easier said than done, but it’s something we have to do if we’re going to get ourselves in postseason.”
Troy enters the 2:30 p.m. kickoff with a 5-5 overall mark, 3-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. App State is 8-2 overall, 5-1 in the league and atop the East Division standings. The Mountaineers can clinch the division title with a win.
The Trojans would be bowl eligible with a win. After Saturday’s game, the Trojans final regular-season game is at Georgia State next week.
“We get them here at home and it’s our last home game,” Lindsey said of facing App State. “Obviously we’re still fighting for bowl eligibility and want to send these guys (seniors) out the right way. We’ve got two opportunities left and the sooner the better is kind of the way we’re looking at it.”
The seniors to be recognized before the game are Jordan Anthony (LB), Dylan Bradshaw (C), Kyle Coale (K), Cherokee Glasgow (DT), Elgin Griffin (DT), John Hines (DE), Cameron Kaye (LS), Kyle Nixon (S), B.J. Smith (RB) and Reggie Todd (WR).
"Those guys all made decisions to stay. In this day and age, that's pretty special," Lindsey said. "They could've left, and they decided they love Troy and wanted to finish their careers at Troy – which I think is pretty neat.
"These are all the kinds of kids you want in your program. Some of them have had to wait for their time to play more. Some have fought through injuries and got back healthy. That's a hard thing to do in itself."
Saturday's matchup features two of the league's and the nation's top defenses against each other. Troy enters the weekend second in the Sun Belt in total defense and third in rushing defense while leading the country in tackles for loss (8.5 per game). App State is third in the league in scoring defense and second in rushing defense.
The Mountaineers have a strong rushing attack, led by Nate Noel, who averages 91.1 yards per game, and Camerun Peoples, who averages 87.4 yards per game and a team-leading 13 touchdowns.
“Shawn Clark, their head coach, is an offensive line coach by trade,” Lindsey said. “They’re going to attempt to run the football; that’s what they hang their hat on.
“I think they’re running back, Camerun Peoples, is kind of the guy that makes them go. We’re going to have to make sure we get to him before he gets going downhill. It’s something we didn’t do a great job of at times last week.”
Troy bandit linebacker Javon Solomon has been a terror to offenses with 11 sacks this season and is looking forward to facing an App State offense which is averaging 36 points per game.
“I’ve been praying for moments like this just to be able to show off my talents,” Solomon said of the success with sacks.
“It is no secret. I mean, hard work has been around for a long time and God bestowed that upon me to be able to just work hard and be around great people who love to work. That’s something I take pride in.”