Troy hosts App State in final home game of season

Troy hopes to send its 10 seniors out on a high note in their final home game at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Appalachian State, but to do so will mean flipping the script of having bad second half performances in recent weeks.

The Trojans trailed No. 24-ranked Louisiana just 14-13 at halftime last week before losing a 35-21 decision and led South Alabama 31-14 at the break two weeks ago before holding on a for a 31-24 win.

“We’ve got to find a way to start faster in the third quarter,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “I think the last two weeks that’s something that’s really been an Achilles heel for us.

“We’re going to try a different approach this week. I think at the end of the day it is players deciding we’re going to keep that intensity for four quarters. Easier said than done, but it’s something we have to do if we’re going to get ourselves in postseason.”

Troy enters the 2:30 p.m. kickoff with a 5-5 overall mark, 3-3 in Sun Belt Conference play. App State is 8-2 overall, 5-1 in the league and atop the East Division standings. The Mountaineers can clinch the division title with a win.

The Trojans would be bowl eligible with a win. After Saturday’s game, the Trojans final regular-season game is at Georgia State next week.