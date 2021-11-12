Troy hosts No. 24 Louisiana for homecoming

Louisiana is led offensively by quarterback Levi Lewis, who has passed for 1,942 yards with 12 touchdowns. He set the school record with his 65th career TD pass a week ago.

“Levi Lewis is one of the better quarterbacks in our league,” Lindsey said. “He’s a dual-threat guy who has played a lot of snaps and doesn’t turn the ball over much.

“I’m really impressed with his growth over the years. I remember him as a high school player way back when I was at Southern Miss and he was down in Louisiana. He does a great job of running their offense and in my mind the guy who makes them go.”

Louisiana is led in the backfield by Chris Smith, who has rushed for 660 yards and eight touchdowns, and Montrell Johnson, who has rushed for 610 yards and nine TDs.

“Montrell Johnson is a guy that really sticks out to me,” Lindsey said. “He’s explosive and leads their team in touchdowns and yards per carry. He’s a physical guy, but he’s also very explosive. We’ve got to get him before he gets going, for sure.

“They’ve got a talented offensive line. We’re going to have to play our best game on defense to slow these guys down.”

Defensively, Louisiana is 19th nationally, holding opponents to 19.0 points per game.