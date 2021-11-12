Troy hosts No. 24 Louisiana for homecoming

Troy coach Chip Lindsey hopes to get another boost from the fans as the Trojans host No. 24-ranked Louisiana for homecoming on Saturday.
The Trojans are coming off a 31-24 home win over South Alabama in which Lindsey believes a vocal home crowd – especially the student section – really made a difference.
“That crowd we had Saturday was really good,” Lindsey said. “Our student section was phenomenal. Hopefully we’ll have another big crowd; they’ll be loud and help us.”
This marks the fourth straight season that Troy will have hosted a ranked team at Veterans Memorial Stadium – Boise State, App State, Coastal Carolina being the previous three years in that order. The Trojans came out on the losing end on each of those games. Troy is the lone Group of Five school that has hosted a ranked opponent each of the last four years.
Louisiana (8-1 overall, 6-0 Sun Belt) has already wrapped up the West Division title for the fourth straight year, while Troy still has an outside chance at the East Division title with a 5-4 overall record, 3-2 in Sun Belt play. The Trojans sit behind Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State in the East Division, both with 4-1 conference marks.
“I think any time you get a chance to play a ranked opponent, especially at home, it presents a great opportunity and makes it exciting,” Lindsey said. “It just brings more to the game.
“From our perspective, we’re fighting for postseason play and it’s a conference game and so forth. Just a little more added fuel to the fire, I think, for the game this week.”
Louisiana is led by coach Billy Napier who has compiled a 46-12 record during four seasons in charge.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a 21-17 home win against Georgia State
“You can tell his team is now built in his mode as far as what he wants his teams to look like,” Lindsey said. “A very disciplined team; very consistent. They’ve won close games on the road, which is a sign of a veteran team.”
Troy has been involved in a number of close contests as well this season. The past four games have gone down to the wire with the Trojans winning three: Georgia Southern (27-24), Texas State (31-28) along with the South Alabama victory. The loss in that stretch was at Coastal Carolina (35-28).
“We’ve improved tremendously up front in our offense line,” Lindsey said. “Our defense continues to play at a high level. We’re excited about the improvement we’re making each and every week, and this week we’re going to need an improvement facing a talented Louisiana team.”
Whether starting quarterback Gunnar Watson or starting tailback Kimani Vidal will be ready to play was unknown early this week. Both sustained head injuries during the South Alabama game in the second quarter and didn’t return to action.
Louisiana is led offensively by quarterback Levi Lewis, who has passed for 1,942 yards with 12 touchdowns. He set the school record with his 65th career TD pass a week ago.
“Levi Lewis is one of the better quarterbacks in our league,” Lindsey said. “He’s a dual-threat guy who has played a lot of snaps and doesn’t turn the ball over much.
“I’m really impressed with his growth over the years. I remember him as a high school player way back when I was at Southern Miss and he was down in Louisiana. He does a great job of running their offense and in my mind the guy who makes them go.”
Louisiana is led in the backfield by Chris Smith, who has rushed for 660 yards and eight touchdowns, and Montrell Johnson, who has rushed for 610 yards and nine TDs.
“Montrell Johnson is a guy that really sticks out to me,” Lindsey said. “He’s explosive and leads their team in touchdowns and yards per carry. He’s a physical guy, but he’s also very explosive. We’ve got to get him before he gets going, for sure.
“They’ve got a talented offensive line. We’re going to have to play our best game on defense to slow these guys down.”
Defensively, Louisiana is 19th nationally, holding opponents to 19.0 points per game.
“A very sound defense,” Lindsey said. “They’re not going to be out of position and will make you earn it. Not a lot of weaknesses.”
Troy is led defensively by linebacker Carlton Martial, who is averaging more than 15 tackles per game over the last three contests.
“It’s going to be a dogfight, I think, for four quarters,” Lindsey said. “I think the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will have a great opportunity to win the game.”