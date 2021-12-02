Troy lands 12 on All-Sun Belt football team, two on first team

Carlton Martial

One of the top defensive players in the country and Sun Belt Conference history, Carlton Martial finished the season with 24 more tackles than anyone else in the league and is the only player averaging double-digit tackles per game. He joins Jerrel Jernigan (2008-10) and Boris Lee (2007-09) as the only Trojans to earn All-Sun Belt First Team honors three times.

The Mobile native ranks sixth nationally with 127 tackles and 10.5 tackles per game and ended the season just 17 tackles shy of the all-time Sun Belt record.

Since 2000, Martial is one of just two players at the FBS level to record more than 425 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and five interceptions in their career – he has 436 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and five interceptions. He is the nation's leading tackler since the start of the 2018 season, with 442 tackles: 66 more than the next closest player. A finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, Martial had six games with double-digit tackles, including games with 18 and 19 tackles.

Javon Solomon