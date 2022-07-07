Troy launches ‘Pack The Vet’ campaign

Brent Jones is a tireless working athletics director for Troy University who doesn’t mind putting on his salesman cap when drumming up ticket support.

With the football season fast approaching and new head coach Jon Sumrall in place, enthusiasm is sky-high among Trojans’ supporters and Jones hopes it parlays into some record-setting ticket sales.

“The momentum is real, the trajectory is high for this program and our fans are ready and excited,” Jones told the Dothan Eagle Thursday. “We challenge ourselves as well as our fans to continue to step up time and time again. Our fans are phenomenal.

“Three years ago we had about 10,600 season tickets sold. We’ve put it out there that we want 12,000. Our expectations are to pack The Vet for the season and each and every game.”

On Thursday, Troy announced the “Pack The Vet” campaign with the hopes of securing 12,000 season tickets, which would break the 2019 record of 10,693 season tickets sold. The goal is also to pack Veterans Memorial Stadium with 30,000 fans for the home opener against Alabama State on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. The previous home opener record was set in 2018 with 29,612 in attendance when Boise State came to town.

Jones said there are many reasons excitement surrounds the program.

“One reason is obviously because of the hire of coach Sumrall – he’s a familiar face and familiar name that has been part of championship football here at Troy,” Jones said. “People are really, really excited about coach Sumrall and they’re also excited about the staff he has put together.

“Then also we have an older team coming back. You look at (senior linebacker) Carlton Martial. He has a chance this year to be the all-time tackles leader for FBS. You look at a defense that was top 15 in the nation last year and we really didn’t lose anybody.

“Then you have the Sun Belt Conference and the aggressiveness we had in expansion in picking up Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion and JMU (James Madison), and we’re going to be able to play two of those teams this year with Marshall and Southern Miss at home. That’s exciting to be able to see. You also put that together with what has been ranked the best game day experience in the Sun Belt Conference.”

Jones said sales this summer have been good.

“We’re tracking way ahead of where we were last year and in previous years,” Jones said. “We’re still a few thousand tickets off of where we want to be, so we still have some work ahead of us.”

There are six home games on the slate. Troy’s first three home games of the season – Alabama A&M (Sept. 10), Marshall (Sept. 24) and Southern Miss (Oct. 8) – are slated for 6 p.m. kickoffs, while the final three home games – Texas State (Oct. 15), Army (Nov. 12) and ULM (Nov. 19) – will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Kickoff times are subject to change due to the Sun Belt’s TV contract with ESPN.

Fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $60. Additionally, a general admission four-pack is available for $50 per season and a reserved seat four-pack is $75 per seat. Fans can pick whichever four of the six home games they want in putting together the four-pack.

“We want to be as flexible as possible,” Jones said. “We have a new ticket system as well and for the first time ever, we’re allowing our fans to have digital and mobile ticketing. They can print at home tickets and if they happen to forget them, they can have them on their phone.”

While many colleges have gone to a paperless ticketing system only, Troy fans can still purchase the traditional printed tickets.

“We thought really hard about if we wanted to offer just one or both, and we decided we wanted to offer both,” Jones said. “We’re in the fan business. We want to be as accommodating to our fans as possible.

“A lot of our fans want to be able to have that ticket in hand. So we’ll have a barcode on that ticket, and at the same time they’ll have the ability to have it on their phone, as well as be able to print off that ticket from their computer.”

Fans can visit TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or call 877-878-WINS (9467) to purchase their tickets to “Pack The Vet,” and businesses wanting to take part are encouraged to call to access the special pricing available.