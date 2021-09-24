Troy, Lindsey not overlooking ULM offense

It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018. ULM had to cancel last year’s scheduled game at Troy due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

“It’s a little bit unexpected from the standpoint of they’ve only played two games and we don’t have a whole year of film on these guys with some of the personnel they have,” Lindsey said. “I think there is a lot of unknowns there, which sometimes leads to a lot of anxiety, especially when you’ve got good coaches on the other side.

“Hopefully we can focus on what we do well and try to execute to a higher level on all three phases and hopefully that will give us our best chance to win.”

On paper it looks like a mismatch between the Troy defense and the ULM offense.

The Trojans (2-1) are just one of three teams (Georgia, Iowa State) to have held multiple opponents to less than 190 yards this season. The 684 yards allowed through three games by Troy are the second fewest in Sun Belt history, and the Trojans are one of just two schools (Minnesota) to hold an FBS opponent to negative rushing yards this year – having held Southern Miss to -1 yards rushing during a 21-9 road win last Saturday.