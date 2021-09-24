Troy, Lindsey not overlooking ULM offense

Looks can sometimes be deceiving, in this instance the woes of the Louisiana-Monroe offense.
With two of the brightest offensive minds in college football teaming up – ULM head coach Terry Bowden and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez – it’s only a matter of time before the Warhawks find solutions to what’s been a dismal start thus far.
ULM is averaging just 11 points per game and 168.5 yards of total offense in compiling a 1-1 record with a 45-10 loss at Kentucky and a 12-7 win over Jackson State.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey certainly isn’t overlooking the potential challenge ahead as his Trojans open Sun Belt Conference play at ULM on Saturday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Coach Bowden obviously has a lot of experience and you can see his fingerprints all over this team,” Lindsey said of the veteran coach who is in his first year at ULM. “Their offensive coordinator, Rich Rodriguez, is another real experienced guy that maybe even way back in the day invented the spread offense to some extent. I think he does a great job of building the offense around his personnel.
“Those are two of the better offensive coaches that have been in college football, maybe ever. I’ve got a lot of respect for both of those guys. It’s a challenge for our defense to defend this group.”
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2018. ULM had to cancel last year’s scheduled game at Troy due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
“It’s a little bit unexpected from the standpoint of they’ve only played two games and we don’t have a whole year of film on these guys with some of the personnel they have,” Lindsey said. “I think there is a lot of unknowns there, which sometimes leads to a lot of anxiety, especially when you’ve got good coaches on the other side.
“Hopefully we can focus on what we do well and try to execute to a higher level on all three phases and hopefully that will give us our best chance to win.”
On paper it looks like a mismatch between the Troy defense and the ULM offense.
The Trojans (2-1) are just one of three teams (Georgia, Iowa State) to have held multiple opponents to less than 190 yards this season. The 684 yards allowed through three games by Troy are the second fewest in Sun Belt history, and the Trojans are one of just two schools (Minnesota) to hold an FBS opponent to negative rushing yards this year – having held Southern Miss to -1 yards rushing during a 21-9 road win last Saturday.
“We’ve come a long way on defense the last couple of years,” Lindsey said. “Brandon Hall and his staff have done a great job of getting our guys into position, but at the end of the day, it’s about players making plays.
“We’re doing a good job of contesting throws down the field; up front is causing some disruptions to the quarterback and it’s hard to play the position when you’re running for your life.”
While Troy’s defense has been impressive, the Trojans’ offense has been on somewhat of a roller coaster ride – moving the ball well for the most part through the air, but struggling with the ground game.
The unit will face a ULM defense that ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference and No. 17 nationally in rushing defense, allowing only 78.0 yards per game
“Definitely not where we want it to be and something we’re focusing on every day,” Lindsey said of the rushing attack. “We’ve got good backs and we’ve got good offensive lineman up front, but we have to play better all the way around. We’ve got to run better, we’ve got to block better. When you look back on film where we’ve struggled running the ball, a lot of it is not finishing blocks and maybe some ID issues, but we’ve got to do a better job for sure.
“We can’t go through our season and have the season we want to have and not run the ball better. I think at the end of the day it comes down to execution.”