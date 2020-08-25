Troy linebacker Carlton Martial named Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial has been named the Sun Belt Conference preseason Defensive Player of the Year and two defensive teammates have also been named first team selections.

A kickoff time of 6 p.m. for the Trojans opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 5 at Veterans Memorial Stadium was also announced on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Will Choloh and safety Dell Pettus join Martial on the first team selections, while wide receiver Kaylon Geiger was named to the first team on offense and wide receiver Reggie Todd earned second team honors.

Martial, a junior, compiled 126 tackles last season, including 18.5 for loss. He’s been named to four preseason All-America teams. Martial had double-digit in tackles in seven of Troy’s games a year ago.

Choloh, also a junior, finished fourth on the team with 54 tackles and had four quarterback hurries. Pettus led all Sun Belt freshmen in tackles with 63 after taking over as starting safety in the third week of the season.

Geiger, a senior, finished second in the league in receptions with 77 for 873 yards. Todd, a senior, had 666 yards receiving with five touchdowns. He also averaged 27 yards per kickoff return.