Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald making presence known

“When we started finding out that the season might be canceled, I was kind of getting discouraged,” McDonald said. “Me and my mom were like, ‘Man, that would be like three straight years of not playing.’

“It was hard when you’ve been growing up and playing football since you were like 5. I was just praying every night that we would have a season, you know? And look how God made it work and now we’re here playing.”

While McDonald wasn’t taking part in game action for two years, he was working hard to get better.

“I took it as a positive to get bigger, faster and stronger,” McDonald said. “Being back on the field is like a dream come true. I’m just really excited.”

Having two veteran linebackers such as Martial and Robertson has helped McDonald progress.

“They’ve been a big help ever since I got here,” McDonald said. “They have been helping me learn the defense and just growing. Coach (Andrew, inside linebackers coach) Warrick is putting me in the right position to make plays and stuff like that. It’s been a great learning experience.”

Away from the field, McDonald is also putting in the work by watching film.