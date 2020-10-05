Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald making presence known

In a loss to BYU two Saturdays ago where there were few positives to take note of, Troy back-up linebacker Jayden McDonald caught the eye of Trojans’ head coach Chip Lindsey.
“He was definitely a bright spot on that side of the ball,” Lindsey said. “I thought he was really aggressive and tackled well.”
McDonald, a sophomore transfer from Iowa, made seven solo tackles and one assist in the 48-7 loss at BYU. In the opener against Middle Tennessee, McDonald recorded five tackles in his role behind junior starter KJ Robertson.
“He has really grown up a lot in the year he’s been here,” Lindsey said. “I’ve been really proud of his improvement on and off the field from the standpoint of class and doing well in school. He’s a really talented guy. I think the sky’s the limit for him.
“He’s got a lot of potential. Obviously playing there with Carlton (Martial) and KJ has limited sometimes his reps. I thought he played well and is continuing to improve. I’m excited about his future.”
McDonald is thankful to be back on the football field, period.
The Suwanee, Ga., native was a redshirt as a freshman at Iowa and then decided to transfer to Troy. After sitting out last season due to transfer rules, McDonald feared he might be away from the field for a third straight year if COVID-19 caused a cancellation of the season.
“When we started finding out that the season might be canceled, I was kind of getting discouraged,” McDonald said. “Me and my mom were like, ‘Man, that would be like three straight years of not playing.’
“It was hard when you’ve been growing up and playing football since you were like 5. I was just praying every night that we would have a season, you know? And look how God made it work and now we’re here playing.”
While McDonald wasn’t taking part in game action for two years, he was working hard to get better.
“I took it as a positive to get bigger, faster and stronger,” McDonald said. “Being back on the field is like a dream come true. I’m just really excited.”
Having two veteran linebackers such as Martial and Robertson has helped McDonald progress.
“They’ve been a big help ever since I got here,” McDonald said. “They have been helping me learn the defense and just growing. Coach (Andrew, inside linebackers coach) Warrick is putting me in the right position to make plays and stuff like that. It’s been a great learning experience.”
Away from the field, McDonald is also putting in the work by watching film.
“You should never think you’ve arrived,” McDonald said. “There are always ways to get better. I feel like if I keep going after it every week and studying and practicing hard to help my teammates compete every day that we will be successful this season. I’ve just got to keep pushing.”
The team is putting the BYU loss behind and focusing on the home opener on Saturday against Texas State. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Fewer than 300 single-game tickets are available for sale for the game Saturday. The reserved seats are $30 each and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Tickets are available for purchase at TroyTrojans.com/Tickets or by calling the Troy Ticket Office at 334-670-3681.
“We’ve just got to focus on what we can control in practice and keep attacking every day,” McDonald said. “We’ve got to go back and make the adjustments and find out what went wrong (vs. BYU) so we can correct it and be ready to go.”
“Battle of the Belt” rescheduled: Troy’s annual rivalry game against South Alabama has been rescheduled to Dec. 12 in Mobile. The game was originally slated for this past Saturday, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the South Alabama program.
It was also announced the Sun Belt Conference championship game has now been moved from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19 to allow teams an extra week to play regular season games.
The league also announced Troy’s home game against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 17 is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
