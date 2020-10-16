Troy looks to keep on roll at home

“I thought we had a few areas that we had some miscommunication, but I also liked the way we responded. We continued to play fast and make plays down the field. Gunnar (Watson) played well and he looked poised and confident, which is really good for his growth.

“If he continues to get more and more comfortable back there, he’ll be really good for us. That was just his third career start back there and I like what I’m seeing out of him so far.”

Lindsey was proud to see how Watson was protected in the pocket.

“His progress can really be attributed to our protection,” Lindsey said. “Our offensive line and running backs did a really good job of protecting him and keeping defenders off of him, which allowed Gunnar to go through his progressions and make good decisions.

“So, hats off to the running backs and offensive line. We didn’t have any penalties on offense, so it was another good day for them.”

True freshman running back Kamani Vidal also had a big game in rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries, which included a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown.