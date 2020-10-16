Troy looks to keep on roll at home

Troy football coach Chip Lindsey doesn’t pay much attention to the 1-3 record Eastern Kentucky brings into Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
He knows the FCS Colonels have lined up against plenty of major college programs over the years and won’t be intimidated in the least.
“We get to play at The Vet again this week against one of the best programs in the FCS historically,” Lindsey said. “They have a history of winning championships and they’ve done that for a long time. A lot of the FCS schools are not playing this fall and these guys are committed to playing, which says a lot about their program and how important their program is to their university.
“They do a great job and they’re going to come in Saturday ready and excited to play. We need to make sure we match their energy level and excitement.”
The Trojans (2-1) are coming off an impressive 37-17 win over Texas State in the home and Sun Belt Conference opener last weekend.
Lindsey hopes the offense continues to roll behind first-year starting quarterback Gunnar Watson, who threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Bobcats.
“On offense we played pretty well, but there were lots of things to clean up,” Lindsey said. “We weren’t as clean as we wanted to be, especially early on.
“I thought we had a few areas that we had some miscommunication, but I also liked the way we responded. We continued to play fast and make plays down the field. Gunnar (Watson) played well and he looked poised and confident, which is really good for his growth.
“If he continues to get more and more comfortable back there, he’ll be really good for us. That was just his third career start back there and I like what I’m seeing out of him so far.”
Lindsey was proud to see how Watson was protected in the pocket.
“His progress can really be attributed to our protection,” Lindsey said. “Our offensive line and running backs did a really good job of protecting him and keeping defenders off of him, which allowed Gunnar to go through his progressions and make good decisions.
“So, hats off to the running backs and offensive line. We didn’t have any penalties on offense, so it was another good day for them.”
True freshman running back Kamani Vidal also had a big game in rushing for 106 yards on 12 carries, which included a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown.
“Kimani Vidal really came in and played well for us,” Lindsey said. “He’s the third true freshman running back to come in and run for 100 yards in a game (in school history), so we’re really excited about Kamani’s future.”
It was a big day for the receivers as well against Texas State.
Senior receiver Kaylon Geiger caught seven passes for 121 yards with a touchdown and Reggie Todd caught seven for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
“We had 10 or 11 different guys catch a pass so a lot of people got involved, but Reggie and Kaylon both really stood out,” Lindsey said.
Eastern Kentucky opened the season with a 59-0 loss to Marshall, followed by a 56-10 loss to West Virginia, a 37-14 win over The Citadel and a 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist University.
While Eastern Kentucky only averages 19 points per game, Lindsey knows his defense will need to have another strong showing.
Quarterback Parker McKinney ranks third in the FCS with eight passing touchdowns and running back Alonzo Booth is second in the FCS ranks with 277 rushing yards.
“Walt Wells is a really good football coach and a guy that I have crossed paths with at a few different spots,” Lindsey said of the Colonels head coach. “He’s got an offensive line background, so we know that they’re going to be tough and physical.
“When you watch the film, you see those qualities and that they play really hard. He’s doing a good job of putting his finger prints. We expect a really good football team to come in here on Saturday.”
