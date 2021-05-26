Troy loses offensive playmaker Geiger to transfer portal

Troy has lost one of its top offensive playmakers as All-Sun Belt receiver Kaylon Geiger is no longer with the team.

Geiger has reportedly entered the transfer portal and is no longer listed on the Trojans’ football roster. There is speculation he may reunite with former Troy wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams, who was hired at Auburn in January for the same role.

No matter where he ends up, Geiger’s loss will be felt, although the Trojans return a talented group of receivers.

This past season, Geiger tied for second in the league with 64 receptions and topped the 100-yard mark four times. He sits second in Troy history with nine 100-yard receiving games in his career.

Following the 2019 season, Geiger, who was a junior college transfer, was named Newcomer of the Year in the Sun Belt after catching 77 passes for 873 yards.

Geiger joins former Northview kicker Jack Martin and defensive back Terence Dunlap as former Trojans who have recently entered the transfer portal. Martin is bound for the University of Alabama, while it’s not known at this time if Dunlap has a new destination.

While the Trojans have lost some players, coach Chip Lindsey has also picked up a few in recent days.