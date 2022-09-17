Troy losses on last-second Hail Mary pass by Appalachian State

Troy came within one play of a big Sun Belt Conference win on the road, but the host Appalachian State Mountaineers scored on a last-gasp Hail Mary pass to rally for a 32-28 win over the Trojans at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

On fourth down at its own 47 with two seconds left, App State quarterback Chase Brice threw a long, high pass downfield. It was tipped into the air at the 5-yard line and receiver Christian Horn caught the deflection on the run and went into the end zone for a game-ending winning touchdown, setting off a wild Mountaineer celebration.

The Trojans took a 28-24 lead with 10:10 left on a 1-yard Kimani Vidal touchdown run. App State then marched on a time-consuming 17-play, 73-yard drive inside the Trojan 10, taking nearly nine minutes (8:57) off the clock. After converting two fourth downs on the drive, the Mountaineers couldn’t convert on 4th-and-3 at the 3, throwing an incomplete pass.

Troy couldn’t get a needed first down to seal the win. Facing 4th-and-2 at its own 11 with 25 seconds left, Trojan coach Jon Sumrall elected for quarterback Gunnar Watson to take an intentional safety out of bounds. The safety cut Troy’s lead to 28-26 with 20 seconds left.

Troy intentionally squibbed kicked the ensuing free kick and App State returned it its 47 with 15 seconds left. After three incompletions, Brice completed the game-ending play to Horn.

Troy led at halftime 21-14 after Watson scored on a 1-yard run to end the half. App State opened the scoring on a 17-yard Dashaun Davis to Christian Wells TD pass less than two minutes into the game, but the Trojans answered with DK Billingsley’s 19-yard scoring run to tie it 7-7.

Watson scored on his first 1-yard TD run and App State retied it on an 18-yard Brice to Anderson Castle TD pass before Watson scored right before the half.

The Mountaineers, though, surged in the third quarter, scoring twice to go up 24-21. Daetrich Harrington scored on a 19-yard run early in period and Michael Hughes hit a 23-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.

Troy answered with 12-play, 79-yard scoring drive capped by Vidal’s TD to put the Trojans up 28-24 after Zach Long’s point after kick.

Watson threw for 302 yards for Troy off 23-of-37 with no touchdowns and one interception. Deshon Stoudemire caught six passes for 70 yards, Jabre Barber six for 42 yards and Tez Johnson three for 58 yards.

The Troy running game, though, could muster only 57 yards on 28 carries although it did account for four short TD runs. Billingsley led the way with 38 yards on six carries.

Brice threw for 278 yards off 22-of-34 passing with two touchdowns for App State. Camerun Peoples rushed for a team-high 84 yards on 17 carries.

The Mountaineers finished with 456 total yards to Troy’s 359.