Troy men beat Texas-Arlington in Sun Belt Conference Tournament opener

Troy took the lead 58 seconds into the game on a jumper by Nick Stampley and led but all but 19 seconds the rest of the way in taking a 91-86 win over Texas-Arlington Friday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament opening round at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

The win advances Troy to Saturday’s second-round against Coastal Carolina, which received a first-round bye after finishing second in the conference’s East Division. The two play at 7:30 p.m.

After Stampley’s opening basket with 19:02 left, Duke Miles scored a minute later to make it 5-0 before the Mavericks tied it at 5-5 at 17:24 left. Nineteen seconds later, Stampley scored in the paint and 40 seconds later, Khalyl Waters scored on a dunk and Troy would lead the rest of the way.

The Trojans took a 22-19 lead to 32-19 with a 10-0 run and led 39-31 at halftime. They led 63-46 in the second half before UT-Arlington made a charge to cut it as close as five in the game’s final second.

Miles paced Troy with 28 points, hitting 8-of-11 shots from the floor and 12-of-14 at the foul line. He also had nine assists. Desmond Williams followed with 20 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds. Waters and Stampley both had double-doubles with Waters scoring 15 points and Stampley 10. Both had 10 rebounds. Zay Williams added nine points and seven rebounds.