Troy men fall twice to Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Down six scholarship players including senior captain Nick Stampley, and playing their second game in less than 24 hours, the Troy fell 63-56 to the Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday afternoon at Hanner Fieldhouse.
In the loss, junior Zay Williams scored a season-best 24 points for the Trojans (6-7 overall, 1-3 Sun Belt Conference), shooting an efficient 10-for-14 from the field. Williams added eight rebounds and three blocks.
Freshman Kam Woods chipped in 12 points Saturday, backing up his 23-point performance from Friday with his seventh game with at least 10 points.
The Trojans started slowly Saturday afternoon falling behind 10-2 just three minutes and 33 seconds into the contest.
After back-to-back baskets from Kieffer Punter and Williams brought the Trojans to within 12-6, Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) used an 8-0 spurt to take a game-high 14-point lead with 10:32 left in the period.
Needing a run, the Trojans, behind a pair of triples from Zay and Desmond Williams, used to a 10-0 run over the next 3:22 to claw to within four (23-19) at the under-eight media timeout.
Neither team would score over the next 90 seconds of play until Andrei Savrasov nailed a triple with six minutes to play in the period that gave GS a 26-19 lead.
Down the stretch of the first half the Trojans weren't able to really get any closer, as the Eagles took a 29-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
In the first half, Zay Williams scored 13 of his 24 points while Dez Williams added a pair of triples for six of his eight points.
After halftime, the Trojans used a 10-2 run over the first 4:19 of the period to take a brief 33-31 lead with 15:54 to play.
As they did the entire weekend, Georgia Southern answered using two 3-pointers and a pair of layups from transfer Zack Bryant to go on a 12-4 run for a 43-37 lead with 11:36 to play.
With the Eagles up 47-39 with 9:07 to play, Woods and the Trojans used an 9-3 run to cut the deficit to just two points (50-48) with exactly five minutes to play, but Georgia Southern scored nine of the next 11 to take a commanding 59-50 lead with 43 seconds to play.
Bryant led the Eagles scoring 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3-point) while Kamri Brown added 12, as the Eagles hit 10 3-pointers for the second consecutive night and extended their winning streak over the Trojans to eight straight.
Friday night
Georgia Southern 67, Troy 64
Despite a career-best 23 points from freshman Kam Woods, Troy dropped an extra-period heartbreaker Friday night to Georgia Southern 67-64 at Hanner Fieldhouse.
Missing five scholarship players due to injury, the Trojans (6-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) also played the final 39 minutes of the series-opener without senior Nick Stampley, who exited the game six minutes in due to a blow to the mouth.
Down by as many as 11 points in the second half, the feisty Trojans rose above the adversity in regulation, using an 11-3 run over the final 5:37 to send the contest into an extra session.
After winning the tip, Woods nailed a triple to give the visitors a 62-59 advantage 23 seconds into the period.
On the ensuing Georgia Southern (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) possession, the Eagles answered the Trojan triple with an and-one layup from Eric Boone to tie the contest at 62. The layup was the lone field goal that the Trojans allowed over the final 10 minutes and 59 seconds of the final period.
With the score tied at 62, the Trojans missed a layup and the Eagles were able to grab a defensive rebound with 3:51 to play.
After a Zack Bryant layup went out of bounds off the Trojans, Bryant was fouled with 3:12 to play and hit both free-throws to give GSU a 64-62 advantage.
Over the next 2:46 of action, neither the Trojans nor the Eagles managed a point. The best scoring opportunity of the contest came when Bryant missed a pair of attempts from the line with 39 ticks to play.
Following the second miss, Zay Williams was able to secure possession for the Trojans, who used an acrobatic layup from Woods to cut the deficit to 66-64 with 26 seconds to play.
An errant pass intended for Prince Toyambi fell out of bounds and gave possession back to Woods and the Trojans.
After a called timeout, Woods drove the lane and attempted a contested layup that was blocked by the Eagles.
Needing to extend the game, Troy fouled Elijah McCadden who after making the first free throw attempt missed the second one.
Khalyi Waters grabbed the rebound with six seconds to play and raced down the court, heaving a deep 3-pointer that came up short.
Woods' 23 points led all scorers. The freshman was joined in double-figures by Williams (11 points, 9 rebounds) and Waters (12 points, 9 rebounds and four steals). Waters' nine rebounds tied his career-best, while the four steals are a career-high.
Bryant (12 points) and Kamari Brown (12 points) were the only Georgia Southern players to reach double-figures.