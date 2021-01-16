Troy men fall twice to Georgia Southern

Missing five scholarship players due to injury, the Trojans (6-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) also played the final 39 minutes of the series-opener without senior Nick Stampley, who exited the game six minutes in due to a blow to the mouth.

Down by as many as 11 points in the second half, the feisty Trojans rose above the adversity in regulation, using an 11-3 run over the final 5:37 to send the contest into an extra session.

After winning the tip, Woods nailed a triple to give the visitors a 62-59 advantage 23 seconds into the period.

On the ensuing Georgia Southern (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) possession, the Eagles answered the Trojan triple with an and-one layup from Eric Boone to tie the contest at 62. The layup was the lone field goal that the Trojans allowed over the final 10 minutes and 59 seconds of the final period.

With the score tied at 62, the Trojans missed a layup and the Eagles were able to grab a defensive rebound with 3:51 to play.

After a Zack Bryant layup went out of bounds off the Trojans, Bryant was fouled with 3:12 to play and hit both free-throws to give GSU a 64-62 advantage.