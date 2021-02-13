Troy men fall; women win

TROY — Sam Iorio had 11 points and 15 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 58-51 win over Troy on Saturday.
John Pettway had 14 points and six rebounds for South Alabama (14-8, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kayo Goncalves added 14 points and eight rebounds. Tyreke Locure had 11 points and six assists.
Michael Flowers, whose 22 points per game entering the contest led the Jaguars, scored eight points (2 of 13).
Zay Williams had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Trojans (10-12, 4-8). Duke Miles added 10 points and seven assists.
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. South Alabama defeated Troy 73-70 on Thursday.
Troy women 84, South Alabama 77: For the second-straight season the Troy women's basketball team erased a 15-plus point second-half deficit in Mobile to stun South Alabama in the Mitchell Center.
The Trojans outscored the Jaguars 24-11 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback the latest comeback on Saturday night and earn an 84-77 victory.
Troy (14-5, 10-2 in Sun Belt Conference) trailed by 19 points at the under-five media timeout in the third quarter before scoring 36 of the final 48 points to beat South Alabama (11-9. 8-6 SBC).
Leading the charge was Felmas Koranga, who scored nine of her 14 points in the final 15 minutes of the contest. A large portion of Troy's comeback started on the defensive end where it forced South Alabama to turn the ball over 15 times while scoring 11 points off those turnovers.
After a 4-point play by Devyn Lowe gave South its largest lead of the night, Troy didn't allow another field goal of the rest of the quarter while scoring 12 of the final 13 points to cut the deficit to single-digits for the first time since the opening seconds of the second quarter.
With the momentum flipping heavily in Troy's favor, the Trojans continued to apply the pressure and cut away at the deficit point-by-point. After the quarter got started on an Alexus Dye jumper, Jhileiya Dunlap made the play of the quarter by muscling through a South defender to get the bucket to go before completing the 3-point play at the free throw line.
After trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Troy earned its first lead of the night on a Tyasia Moore layup and followed it up with back-to-back buckets from Koranga and Janiah Sandifer to complete a 11-0 run to open the final quarter.
South Alabama attempted to make a mini rally with five straight points, including a triple from Savannah Jones to tie the game back up, but Troy didn't allow the Jaguars to grab the lead. Troy followed up the little run with five straight, including three from Koranga, to extend the lead back to five. Troy's seven-point margin of victory was also its largest lead of the night.
Dye led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor. Dye extended her double-doubles streak 11 straight games, 16 on the season, with a game-high 14 rebounds. South's Savannah Jones led all scorers with 21.
Koranga scored 14-points on 6-of-13 shooting while bringing down seven rebounds.
After shooting just 36 percent in the first half the Trojans turned it around and shot 54 percent in the second. For the contest they shot 45 percent on 31-of-68 shooting. For South Alabama it was the exact opposite. The Jaguars shot 56 percent in the first half and just 32 percent in the second while ending the game shooting 42 percent on 25-of-59 shooting.
Troy plays three games this week, all against Georgia State. The first game is Tuesday in Atlanta with tipoff at 1 p.m. (CT). Troy will host Georgia State on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday's game will also be Troy's senior day.