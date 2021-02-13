Troy men fall; women win

Leading the charge was Felmas Koranga, who scored nine of her 14 points in the final 15 minutes of the contest. A large portion of Troy's comeback started on the defensive end where it forced South Alabama to turn the ball over 15 times while scoring 11 points off those turnovers.

After a 4-point play by Devyn Lowe gave South its largest lead of the night, Troy didn't allow another field goal of the rest of the quarter while scoring 12 of the final 13 points to cut the deficit to single-digits for the first time since the opening seconds of the second quarter.

With the momentum flipping heavily in Troy's favor, the Trojans continued to apply the pressure and cut away at the deficit point-by-point. After the quarter got started on an Alexus Dye jumper, Jhileiya Dunlap made the play of the quarter by muscling through a South defender to get the bucket to go before completing the 3-point play at the free throw line.

After trailing for nearly 33 minutes, Troy earned its first lead of the night on a Tyasia Moore layup and followed it up with back-to-back buckets from Koranga and Janiah Sandifer to complete a 11-0 run to open the final quarter.