Troy men get home victory over ULM, Trojan women defeated

TROY — Aamer Muhammad scored 20 points to guide Troy over UL-Monroe 77-53 on Saturday.

Muhammad shot 6 for 11 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christyon Eugene shot 6 of 8 and scored 13.

The Warhawks (9-12, 5-3) were led by Thomas Howell’s 14 points. Jamari Blackmon scored 11.

James Madison women 80, Troy 79: In Harrisonburg, Va., despite a career-best 33 points from Makiya Hallmon and a 29-point fourth quarter, Troy came up one point short in a loss at James Madison.

Hallmon hit two 3-pointers in the final seven seconds of the game, including one with two seconds to play, but James Madison (17-3, 7-1 SBC) was able to run off the final two ticks on the clock to escape with the victory and first place in the league by a game over the Trojans (11-8, 6-2).

The 33-point effort from Hallmon was the largest output by a Trojan in more than a year and was almost enough to rally Troy from a 13-point deficit in the third quarter. She scored 25 of her points in the second half, hitting 11-of-18 attempts from the floor. The loss snapped Troy’s six-game winning streak and eight-game Sun Belt road winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Trojans extended their program record streak of 75-plus points to 11 games. Troy’s 79 points are the most allowed by JMU this year, which includes a matchup against No. 13 North Carolina.

Tai’Sheka Porchia was the only other Trojan in double figures, as she finished with 16 points.

Peyton McDaniel led JMU with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Kiki Jefferson added 21 points and eight boards.