Troy men hold off Little Rock, advances to Sun Belt Conference tourney semifinals

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year — junior forward Efe Odigie — and the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year —guard Duke Deen — lifted Troy to a 69-62 quarterfinal win over No. 12-seeded Little Rock on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Basketball Tournament.
Odigie nearly recorded a double-double in the first half, with 11 points and nine rebounds, as the Trojans carried an 11-point advantage into the locker room. Odigie would finish with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Deen picked up where Odigie left off, netting 15 second-half points to keep the Trojans on top. Odigie punctuated the win with a transition dunk as Little Rock had cut the lead to a single possession in the closing minutes.
With the win, Troy advances to the tournament semifinals, where it will meet No. 8-seeded Louisiana at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the lone regular-season meeting, 69-59, on their home floor on Jan. 22.
Little Rock senior forward Nikola Maric (18) and freshman guard Jordan Jefferson (17) put up double-digit scoring efforts in the loss.
Troy women face Little Rock: After routing Coastal Carolina in the quarterfinals Friday, the Troy women’s basketball squad is set for a Sunday Sun Belt Tournament semifinals matchup with the No. 5 seed Arkansas-Little Rock at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Little Rock (17-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) was one of two teams to defeat Troy (23-7, 13-2 Sun Belt) during the regular season. Troy will look for revenge in the battle of the Trojans at 11:30 a.m.
StorylinesPowered by a career-high 20 points from Jhileiya Dunlap, Troy dominated the No. 9 seed Coastal Carolina, 99-77, to advance to the semifinals.
Little Rock used a dominating 48-25 rebounding advantage in a 70-58 win over App State in the quarterfinals to advance.
Troy currently boasts a 10-game win streak. Troy’s previous longest win streak was eight games, spanning from Dec. 11 to Jan. 8.
Over the last eight seasons, only two teams have represented the Sun Belt Conference as the league’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament – Troy and Little Rock.
For the third straight season, the Trojans have closed out conference play with just two losses inside league action.
Troy ranks inside the top-10 nationally in defensive rebounds (1st), free throw attempts (1st), free throws made (1st), offensive rebounds (1st), rebounds (1st), rebounds per game (1st) and scoring offense (4th).
Troy coach Chanda Rigby is 48-6 in her last 54 games against Sun Belt teams.