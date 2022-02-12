Troy men lose to Arkansas-Little Rock; Troy women rout South Alabama

TROY — Jovan Stulic came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Arkansas-Little Rock to a 66-62 win over Troy on Saturday.
D.J. Smith had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Myron Gardner added 13 points.
Christyon Eugene had 14 points for Troy (17-8, 8-4), whose four-game win streak was snapped. TK Smith added 11 points. Efe Odigie had 10 points.
Troy women 80, South Alabama 60: In Mobile, led by 14 points from Za’Nautica Downs, Troy recorded another 20-plus point victory against rival South Alabama Saturday at the Mitchell Center.
Alongside Downs, three other Trojans (18-7, 9-2 Sun Belt) finished the game in double figures – Amber Leggett (11), Tiyah Johnson (11) and Jasmine Robinson (10).
For South Alabama (8-13, 2-6 Sun Belt), Jaylin Powell led all scorers with 20 points. No other Jaguar finished in double-digits.
How It Happened
Back-to-back makes from Leggett and Johnson gave the Trojans a 5-0 lead just a minute and 12 seconds into the opening quarter of action. Troy’s hot streak continued as Leggett made it a 13-2 game just before the media timeout after knocking down a triple. With 44 seconds to go, Johnson banked in her second three-pointer to give the Trojans a 22-11 lead through the first period.
Freshman Gabbi Cartgena checked into the contest and made an immediate impact after getting fouled outside the arc and knocking down all three free throws. Jhileiya Dunlap advanced Troy’s lead to 17, 31-14, with a second-chance layup at the 6:30 mark. Downs put the nail in the coffin just before the half with a jumper to give the Trojans a 44-26 lead heading into the break.
The Trojans entered the third quarter with a 19-point lead and never looked back. A pair of makes from the charity stripe gave Troy its largest lead of the quarter, 56-30, with 6:38 to play. A 4-0 run for Robinson to end the quarter gave the Trojans a 66-45 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of action.
A pair of makes from behind the arc cut the Jaguar deficit to 15 points less than a minute into the final quarter, but a 10-0 run for the Trojans set up an insurmountable 25-point advantage. However, South Alabama refused to back down, stringing together a 7-0 run to set up the 80-60 final.