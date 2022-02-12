Troy men lose to Arkansas-Little Rock; Troy women rout South Alabama

Freshman Gabbi Cartgena checked into the contest and made an immediate impact after getting fouled outside the arc and knocking down all three free throws. Jhileiya Dunlap advanced Troy’s lead to 17, 31-14, with a second-chance layup at the 6:30 mark. Downs put the nail in the coffin just before the half with a jumper to give the Trojans a 44-26 lead heading into the break.

The Trojans entered the third quarter with a 19-point lead and never looked back. A pair of makes from the charity stripe gave Troy its largest lead of the quarter, 56-30, with 6:38 to play. A 4-0 run for Robinson to end the quarter gave the Trojans a 66-45 lead heading into the final 10 minutes of action.

A pair of makes from behind the arc cut the Jaguar deficit to 15 points less than a minute into the final quarter, but a 10-0 run for the Trojans set up an insurmountable 25-point advantage. However, South Alabama refused to back down, stringing together a 7-0 run to set up the 80-60 final.