Troy men, women basketball teams both lose

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Despite cutting a 16-point first-half deficit to just seven points (46-39) with 14:14 left to play, the Troy Trojans men fell to the UNCW Seahawks 73-50 Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena in the Mako Medical Asheville Classic.

In the opener of the MTE (Multi-Team Event) on Friday, Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64.

The turning point of Saturday’s contest was a 21-1 run over nearly nine minutes by UNCW from the 14:14 mark to the 5:17 mark.

In defeat, sophomore Desmond Williams scored a team-high 15 points while Kam Woods and Zay Williams each scored eight for Troy (1-1).

Junior Jaylen Sims led the way for the Seahawks (2-1), scoring 29 points on efficient 10-of-14 shooting. Sims hit 6-of-8 3-point attempts.

After the Trojans raced out to an early 9-5 lead over the first seven minutes, UNCW answered with a 22-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 27-13 lead with 7:43 left in the opening period. The run featured six 3-point made field goals in-a-row.

A Kieffer Punter and-one opportunity cut the Seahawks advantage to just 11 (27-16) on the next Troy possession, but UNCW scored 15 of the next 26 to take a 42-27 advantage with 1:35 left in the half.