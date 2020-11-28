Troy men, women basketball teams both lose

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Despite cutting a 16-point first-half deficit to just seven points (46-39) with 14:14 left to play, the Troy Trojans men fell to the UNCW Seahawks 73-50 Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena in the Mako Medical Asheville Classic.
In the opener of the MTE (Multi-Team Event) on Friday, Troy defeated Western Carolina 66-64.
The turning point of Saturday’s contest was a 21-1 run over nearly nine minutes by UNCW from the 14:14 mark to the 5:17 mark.
In defeat, sophomore Desmond Williams scored a team-high 15 points while Kam Woods and Zay Williams each scored eight for Troy (1-1).
Junior Jaylen Sims led the way for the Seahawks (2-1), scoring 29 points on efficient 10-of-14 shooting. Sims hit 6-of-8 3-point attempts.
After the Trojans raced out to an early 9-5 lead over the first seven minutes, UNCW answered with a 22-4 run over the next seven minutes to take a 27-13 lead with 7:43 left in the opening period. The run featured six 3-point made field goals in-a-row.
A Kieffer Punter and-one opportunity cut the Seahawks advantage to just 11 (27-16) on the next Troy possession, but UNCW scored 15 of the next 26 to take a 42-27 advantage with 1:35 left in the half.
Dez Williams’ driving layup with 68 seconds to play in the period was the final points for either side as Troy faced a 42-29 deficit at the break.
Following halftime, the Trojans scored eight of the first 12 points to cut the Seahawks advantage to just 46-37 at the under-16 media timeout.
After he hit a three before the media timeout, Woods picked Brian Tolefree’s pass and was fouled. The freshman hit both free throw attempts to cut the UNCW lead to just 46-39.
With all of the momentum, the Trojans forced a defensive stop, but missed a pair of 3-pointers and a layup on the ensuing offensive possession.
The Seahawks then went on their 21-1 run to open up a game-high 67-39 advantage.
The Trojans return to action Wednesday afternoon at Wake Forest. Tip-off from Winston Salem is set for 3 p.m. on the ACC Network.
Alabama A&M 80, Troy women 69: The Troy women fell to the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M on Saturday 80-69 at the 33rd Annual Lady Eagle Thanksgiving Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.
It was the Trojans second game in less than 24 hours while Alabama A&M was playing its first game of the season following its game one cancellation against Southern Miss on Friday.
Tiyah Johnson and Alexus Dye earned All-Tournament Team honors after stellar performances. Dye was named the tournament's MVP after posting back-to-back double-doubles.
After shooting over 50 percent on Friday, Troy shot just 30 percent against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Jasmine Robinson and Dye tied for the team lead in points scored with 17. Dye earned her double-double with 12 rebounds. Tyasia Moore stepped up with a career-high 14-points on 5-of-10 shooting while adding seven boards. Johnson was the only other Trojan to reach double figures with 11.
It was the second-straight night that Troy leaned on its returning talent as the senior class accounted for 61 of the teams 69 points.
Troy (1-1) fell behind A&M in the early minutes and played behind the Bulldogs the rest of the contest. The Trojans trailed by just two at the break after using an 8-3 run to close out the half, but were unable to use that momentum in the second as they scored just 29 points in the final two quarters of play.
Troy is back on the hardwood Wednesday at noon when it hosts Chattanooga for a midweek contest.
