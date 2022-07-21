Troy men's basketball team prepares for trip to Costa Rica

TROY – Coming off one of its most successful seasons in the past decade, the Troy men’s basketball team travels to Costa Rica next week for a foreign tour designed to provide the Trojan student-athletes with a trip to both enrich them culturally and athletically.

The Trojans, who finished 20-12 last year, arrive in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Saturday, July 30 where they will stay for five days before spending the last two nights in Los Sueños before returning to Troy on August 6.

Troy joins four other teams – Colorado State, Pepperdine, Charlotte and Tulane ­– traveling to Costa Rica this summer. However, due to NCAA regulations, Troy is not allowed to face those teams before the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

While in San Jose, the Trojans compete against the El Salvador National Team twice and the Costa Rica All-Stars. The games against the El Salvador National Team occur on Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1, while Troy’s final game will be played on Wednesday, August 3 against the Costa Rica All-Stars.

“We are extremely excited about this amazing opportunity to travel and compete in Costa Rica,” head coach Scott Cross said. “Being in a foreign country together for 24 hours a day, eating every meal together, doing community service together, and doing team bonding events together will all help our team chemistry and will help us be a better basketball team.”

In preparation for its three games in Costa Rica, Troy, under NCAA guidelines, is conducting 10 full-length practices throughout the summer. The team’s final practice takes place on July 29 before boarding their flight the next day.

“The NCAA allows teams to have 10 full practices leading up to the foreign tour, which is a huge benefit for our basketball team,” Cross said. “We will be much further along this year as we head into the season because of the extra practices and the games we will play in Costa Rica.”

Outside of basketball, the team will emphasize team chemistry and bonding through various activities and events during their eight-day stay. These activities include hosting a kids basketball clinic, zip line tours, whitewater rafting and an ATV outing along the beach and forest of Costa Rica.

“I am very thankful and appreciative of the support given from Chancellor (Jack) Hawkins, (Athletic Director) Brent Jones, our Trojan donors and the entire Troy administration for making this tour a reality,” Cross said. “Our guys have worked extremely hard, and I cannot wait to compete and play in Costa Rica.”

The Trojans have revamped their roster this offseason, adding four freshmen to the unit in Jackson Fields, Randi Ovalle, Andre Young and Remy Graham. In addition, Troy boosted its roster through the transfer portal, bringing in Nelson Phillips, Aamer Muhammad and Darius McNeill. The seven newcomers join nine returners, including seniors Zay Williams, Lydell Geffrard and Kieffer Punter.