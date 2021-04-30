Troy men's golf coach Bart Barnes resigns

TROY – Troy men’s golf head coach Bart Barnes has resigned his position to pursue other opportunities, Barnes and Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Friday.

“I would like to thank Bart for his commitment to our student-athletes and their overall success during his tenure at Troy,” Jones said. “He always represented Troy in a first-class manner, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Barnes just completed his fourth season as the head coach of the men’s program and 12th year at Troy. Prior to taking over the men’s program, Barnes was the head coach of Troy’s women’s program for four seasons following four seasons as the assistant coach for both programs.

“As I step away to pursue other opportunities, I am deeply grateful for the relationships built and the cherished memories made in my time at Troy University,” Barnes said. “I am extremely thankful for all of the love and support that I have received in Troy.”

Troy will immediately begin a national search for a new men’s golf head coach.