TROY – Troy men's golf head coach Forrest Schultz has stepped down to accept a position as the assistant men's golf coach at Alabama, Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Wednesday.

"Forrest did a phenomenal job in his two years building Troy Golf back to a level of national prominence and competitiveness, as evidenced by the program winning four tournament titles, having 13 top-five finishes, competing for a conference championship title in match play, having an individual participate in the NCAA Championship and our team participating in postseason play," Jones said.

"We have high expectations for our golf program that is matched with our resources, tradition, history, culture, facility, and Forrest's tenure as a Trojan added to that legacy. We wish Forrest, Holly and their family the best of luck in the future."

Troy advanced to postseason play this past season for the first time since 2017 as sophomore and former Rehobeth High standout Brantley Scott earned an individual berth into the NCAA Auburn Regional, and the Trojans played in the inaugural National Golf Invitational after narrowly missing out on an at-large berth into the NCAA Championship.

The Trojans posted their most head-to-head wins this past year since the 1994-95 season and combined for an 187-98-6 head-to-head record in Schultz's two seasons after combining for 150 victories in the previous four seasons.

"My time at Troy University has been nothing short of incredible," Schultz said. "I can't say thank you enough to Troy University, Chancellor Hawkins and Brent Jones for the opportunity they provided me and my family to come coach here. I would like to personally thank Brent Jones for his leadership and trust in me during my time.

"Brent's relentlessness in providing resources and support are major reasons for our success. Also, thank you to my players. These guys bought in on day one with what I wanted to do, and because of that faith, we were able to win multiple tournaments, break multiple records, and move the needle for Troy Men's Golf."

Troy Golf has one of the best on-campus facilities in the nation as the Troy Golf Practiced Facility opened in 2015 and the 4,400-square-foot clubhouse features men's and women's locker rooms, coach locker room, three coach offices, team lounge, nutrition area, two indoor hitting bays and a large indoor bay for full shots and putting. Additionally, Troy Golf added a new state-of-the-art putting lab prior to the 2022 season and incorporated top-of-the-line Trackman technology.

The newly formed Circle T Club and the recent addition of a full time assistant for the program have helped elevate Troy Golf and provide competitive resources for its student-athletes.

Over the years, Troy has won three National Championships, including 16 conference titles and over the last 10 years has appeared in five NCAA Regionals (team or individual) while 38 student-athletes have earned All-America honors.