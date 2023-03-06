OPELIKA – Brantley Scott shot in the 60s for the second straight day to climb eight spots into a four-way tie at the top of the Tiger Invitational leaderboard following Monday’s second round. Troy also made a move up the board into second place after shooting even-par as a team.

Scott carded six birdies on the day, including four on the back nine, and was blemish free except for a double-bogey on the par-4 13th. He is tied for 10th overall in the field with 10 birdies through the first 36 holes of play and is second at 7-under on the par-5 holes.

Troy’s even-par on the day pushed the Trojans past Southern Miss into second place behind No. 7 Auburn, which blistered its home course to the tune of 18-under par on Monday. The Tigers are 21 shots up on the Trojans, who are three shots better than the Golden Eagles and nine shots up on fourth-place Richmond.

The Trojans made their move right after the turn playing No. 11 and No. 12 to a combined 7-under par from their counting cards. Troy is 28-under as a team through two rounds on the par-5 offerings, second-best only to Auburn’s 29-under.

Nicklas Borrmann shot under-par for the second straight round with a 1-under 71 thanks to one birdie and then an eagle on No. 12. The Trojan senior is tied for 10th place and just three shots off Scott’s pace.

Jake Springer also had an eagle on the 12th and had an eventful day with four birdies, four bogeys and two doubles to go with the eagle. He shot 2-over on the day and is tied for 28th place overall with teammate Will McFadden, who was 3-over for the day. Will Simpson matched his opening round card with a second consecutive 76 to find himself in a tie for 71st place.

Troy, Auburn and Southern Miss will tee off in Tuesday’s top pairing beginning at 9:40 a.m. from the No. 1 tee box.