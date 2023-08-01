TROY – One of the top assistant coaches in the country, Clay Bounds, has been named the new Troy men's golf head coach, Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr., and Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday afternoon. Bounds takes over the Troy program following four years at West Virginia.

"Our golf program enjoys a tradition of excellence, and Clay Bounds is the right leader to build on this legacy," Hawkins said. "We have invested in the best practice facility in the Sun Belt Conference. Coach Bounds' selection underscores our commitment to ensuring our program continues to compete at the highest level. I am confident the best for Trojan golf lies in our future."

During his career, Bounds helped coach and mentor West Virginia's first-ever All-American Mark Goetz and PGA Tour Canada member and Tour winner Etienne Papineau.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Clay Bounds, his wife Jessica and their three young sons to the Troy Family," Jones said. "Clay is widely considered one of the best assistant golf coaches in Division I. He has incredible experience as a golfer competing at a nationally-ranked junior college and in the SEC at Mississippi State. Additionally, he has nine years of successful coaching at Rice and West Virginia. He is known as a tireless and great recruiter, coupled with his connectivity to the student-athletes, his knowledge of golf and his passion and vision for Troy Men's Golf.

"I would like to thank our search committee, which was comprised of external and internal constituents, for their tireless work, dedication and support in finding the right leader for our men's golf program. Troy Men's Golf has a lot to offer, from our history and tradition to winning national championships and a Sun Belt Conference title, to producing all-conference and All-Americans golfers, to our incredible on-campus practice facility and amazing golf clubhouse. We have extremely high expectations for our golf program, and those are matched by our commitment and resources."

The Mountaineers shot a 281 in the second round of the Big 12 Championship this past spring, the lowest round by a WVU squad in the event in program history. Mountaineer golfers combined for 56 rounds under par and 401 total birdies during the 2022-23 season.

"One Troy! That statement gets me pumped. My family and I are so excited to join Troy Nation,” Bounds said. "It is an honor to be named the next head coach for the men's golf team. I would like to thank Chancellor Hawkins and Athletic Director Brent Jones for believing in me as a coach but more importantly, as a person.

"My time at West Virginia has been incredible. I want to thank Sean Covich for his unwavering friendship and mentorship. To my former players, I cherish our time together. Thank you for all the memories and camaraderie. Coaching is such a rewarding job, and we wouldn't be where we are without the student-athletes. We cannot wait to get settled into Troy and to continue building on an already storied program. Let's sharpen those swords."

In 2021-22, West Virginia won the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate with a 28-under-par tally, the lowest 54-hole, under-par score in school history. The 271 in the final round at Vegas tied for the lowest round team total in school history and the 17-under-par tally in the final round was the lowest round in school history in relation to par. Goetz won the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate and Mountaineer Invitational for his second and third collegiate tournament wins, the most in school history. Max Green was co-champion of the East Carolina Intercollegiate, becoming the third different Mountaineer to win a collegiate tournament.

In Bounds' second season at WVU in 2020-21, Goetz became WVU's first-ever individual qualifier for the NCAA Regional Championship. He finished second, just missing a spot in the NCAA Golf Championship. After the season, he became the first WVU golfer to earn All-America honors. Goetz was the stroke-play medalist out of 312 golfers at the 121st U.S. Amateur at Oakmont Country Club, shooting 8-under-par.

The Mountaineers finished the 2020-21 season on a strong note. For the third year in a row, West Virginia won the Mountaineer Invitational, with Goetz being the only golfer in the field to shoot under par (-12). WVU's four-day total at the Big 12 Championship tied WVU's best 72-hole total at the championship, including a 283 in the third round, one shot off its best round in a Big 12 event. Also in the spring, WVU shot a 10-under-par 278 at the Seminole Intercollegiate, the eighth-best round in school history and posted the lowest team score in the three years of competing at the Gators Invitational.

Although his first campaign as a member of WVU's coaching staff was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bounds helped the Mountaineers make strides in 2019-20. WVU opened the season in a big way, achieving the program's first-ever top-25 ranking. The Mountaineers also recorded a pair of victories, first at their home tournament – The Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational – in October and second in a head-to-head matchup against Connecticut in February to open the spring season.

Despite the shortened season, he also helped coach WVU to four program records throughout the year. Papineau earned the first record with a program-best 54-hole total of 203 at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational before Logan Perkins earned a new 18-hole record-low score at the Florida Gators Invitational. Perkins shot a 62 to finish second overall in the tournament. As a team, the Mountaineers recorded a new 54-hole low round and total versus par at the Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic with an 826 total for 26-under par.

Bounds arrived in Morgantown in the summer of 2019, having spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at Rice. During his tenure with the Owls, Bounds helped guide the squad to team titles at the 2018 Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate and the 2017 Jim West Intercollegiate, in addition to runner-up finishes at the 2018 Bob Sutton Invitational and 2016 Lone Star Invitational. The Owls jumped 60 spots in the Golfstat rankings, peaking at No. 86 in 2018 as they advanced to match play at the 2018 Conference USA Championships.

While at Rice, Bounds coached a trio of NCAA regional qualifiers in Jake Benson (2019), Mitchell Meissner (2018) and Mario Carmona (2018). Benson claimed medalist honors at the 2019 C-USA Championship, while Meissner was the 2016 Lone Star Invitational medalist.

Prior to his arrival in Houston, Bounds spent the 2012-13 season as a student assistant at Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to four tournament titles and a pair of runner-up finishes.

Bounds started his playing career at Meridian Community College, earning a trio of all-tournament honors as well as a designation on the MCC All-Academic Team. A two-time team captain and the 2008 Outstanding Freshman of the Year, he transferred to Birmingham Southern College before capping his playing career at Mississippi State. He played 15 rounds for the Bulldogs, qualifying for the 2012 SEC Championship.

A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Bounds earned a degree in accounting from Mississippi State. He and his wife, Jessica, have three children, Chisolm, Indiana and Ryder.