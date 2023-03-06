TROY – One of the top assistant coaches in the country, Greg Gasparato, has been named Troy’s defensive coordinator by head coach Jon Sumrall on Monday. Gasparato joins the Troy staff following two seasons on the defensive staff at Louisville.

“I’ve been tracking Greg’s career for quite some time now, and he’s a perfect fit for our program in every shape and form,” Sumrall said. “Greg is a tremendous leader, outstanding football coach and a great culture fit for Troy Football. He has worked with some of the greatest defensive minds in college football during his career and is a product of the same defensive system that we implemented last year. Greg is going to be a remarkable asset for the young men in our program.”

Gasparato briefly served on Scott Satterfield’s staff at Cincinnati during the transition from the 2022 to 2023 seasons. With Satterfield at Louisville, Gasparato coached the outside linebackers in 2022 and the safeties in 2021 and was set to coach the Bearcats’ outside linebackers in 2023.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our family to join a great community and outstanding football program,” Gasparato said. “I am very appreciative to Coach Sumrall for his trust in me to lead the Troy defense, which has a well-earned reputation of being one of the best in the country year in and year out. I look forward to hitting the ground running in spring practice and working with the young men in our program.”

The Cardinals led the country with 50 sacks and 3.85 sacks per game in 2022, in addition to boasting the nation’s No. 11 scoring defense and No. 23 defense in yards allowed. Louisville defeated Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl and won a pair of games against ranked teams, including a 48-21 victory over No. 10 Wake Forest.

Gasparato joined the Cardinals after a successful season assisting as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Army. The Knights finished the year at 9-3, dropping a 24-21 decision to West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl.

Under Gasparato’s influence, the Knights ranked first in the nation in total defense, allowing 275.3 yards per game and were second against the pass at 160.8 yards per game. Army was also second in the country in scoring defense at 14.8 points per game and finished ninth with 16 interceptions.

Before his one season at the United States Military Academy, Gasparato coached the safeties at Appalachian State -- his second stint with the program.

Gasparato worked as a defensive graduate assistant at App State from 2013-14 and spent 2015-17 as the inside linebackers coach at FCS power Wofford. He also coordinated the special teams unit.

Gasparato played safety at Wofford from 2005-08 and graduated in 2009 with a finance degree. He began his coaching career at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C., in 2010, coached defensive backs at Juniata (Pa.) College in 2011 and coached outside linebackers at Brevard College in 2012. He became a graduate assistant at Appalachian State during the same year Satterfield debuted as the Mountaineers’ head coach.

Gasparato assisted with App State’s linebackers in his previous stop with the Mountaineers while pursuing a master’s degree in educational media. As a player, he was a member of the Wofford’s Southern Conference championship team in 2007.