Troy names South Carolina pitching coach Skylar Meade as new head baseball coach

Before arriving at South Carolina, Meade was the pitching coach for three seasons at Michigan State, and before that, spent two seasons in that role at Middle Tennessee State. Prior to Middle Tennessee, Meade worked five seasons at Eastern Illinois, first as a graduate assistant before eventually being promoted to assistant coach.

“Skylar is a dynamic leader who has a proven track record of success,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “We are excited to welcome Skylar, his wife Jesse and their two boys to the Troy Family. He is widely recognized as one of the top pitching coaches and recruiters in the nation.

“Skylar will build upon the great tradition and the history of success that Troy Baseball is known for. I would like to thank our selection committee for their hard work in this process as Skylar rose to the top of an extremely deep and talented candidate pool.”

Troy is coming off a 27-26 mark this past season and finished tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference. Smartt, who announced on June 28 a mutual decision to step away at Troy, led the Trojans for six seasons as the head coach and compiled a 172-135 record. He spent 13 years as an assistant for Bobby Pierce at Troy before being elevated as head coach.