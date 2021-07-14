Troy names South Carolina pitching coach Skylar Meade as new head baseball coach

Troy University has found its replacement for longtime baseball coach Mark Smartt in University of South Carolina pitching coach Skylar Meade.
Meade was officially announced as the new head baseball coach Wednesday afternoon and will be formally introduced at a press conference at the Stadium Club of Veterans Memorial Stadium on the Troy campus Thursday at 4 p.m.
Meade, a 14-year coaching veteran who has been at South Carolina the past four seasons, is a Louisville, Ky., native and a former pitcher at the University of Louisville, helping the Cardinals to the College Worlds Series in 2007.
“First and foremost, my wife and family could not be more excited to join the Troy Family,” Meade said through a Troy release. “We’d like to thank Chancellor Hawkins, Brent Jones, Kyle George, Sandy Atkins and the committee for their belief in our vision for Troy Baseball.
“We will hit the ground running with this job and start the process of making 2022 a great year. Lastly, there is no way to get to every person who has reached out to us, but to every single one, we say thank you. Go Trojans!”
South Carolina’s pitching staff in 2021 was fourth in the SEC in ERA (3.80) and had 624 strikeouts in 507 innings pitched. South Carolina finished with a 34-23 record this past season, 16-14 in Southeastern Conference play. There were six South Carolina pitchers taken in the MLB Draft earlier this week.
Before arriving at South Carolina, Meade was the pitching coach for three seasons at Michigan State, and before that, spent two seasons in that role at Middle Tennessee State. Prior to Middle Tennessee, Meade worked five seasons at Eastern Illinois, first as a graduate assistant before eventually being promoted to assistant coach.
“Skylar is a dynamic leader who has a proven track record of success,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “We are excited to welcome Skylar, his wife Jesse and their two boys to the Troy Family. He is widely recognized as one of the top pitching coaches and recruiters in the nation.
“Skylar will build upon the great tradition and the history of success that Troy Baseball is known for. I would like to thank our selection committee for their hard work in this process as Skylar rose to the top of an extremely deep and talented candidate pool.”
Troy is coming off a 27-26 mark this past season and finished tied for third in the Sun Belt Conference. Smartt, who announced on June 28 a mutual decision to step away at Troy, led the Trojans for six seasons as the head coach and compiled a 172-135 record. He spent 13 years as an assistant for Bobby Pierce at Troy before being elevated as head coach.
Smartt, who has been part of Troy baseball as a player and coach for 21 seasons, played under legendary head coach Chase Riddle on both the 1986 and 1987 NCAA Division II National Championship teams. Smartt began his coaching career with Riddle and the Trojans as student assistant in 1988 and a graduate assistant in 1989 and will remain at the school as a special advisor to the athletics director.
“We have established ambitious goals for our baseball program, and we believe Skylar Meade is the head coach to get the job done,” Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., said.
“Skylar has been to the College World Series, so he understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. Under Coach Meade’s leadership, I am confident the best is yet to be for Trojan baseball.”
South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston had high praise for Meade.
“I think Troy got one of the risers among young college coaches today," Kingston said through the Troy release. "We appreciate his passion for the game and desire to be the best.
"He will develop players and do a tremendous job representing the program publicly. He is prepared for this opportunity and has a proven blueprint for success. We wish Skylar and his wonderful family all the best.”
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965.