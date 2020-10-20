Troy notebook: Kimani Vidal, Troy running game continues to be bright spot

There were certainly some concerns coming out of Troy’s 31-29 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, but freshman running back Kimani Vidal and the Troy running game in general wasn’t one of them.
Vidal continued to impress in running for 143 yards in 13 carries against the Colonels and ranks fourth nationally among freshmen in averaging 75.25 yards per game despite only having 13 carries in the first two games for the Trojans (3-1).
On Saturday, he became just the first true freshman in school history to rush for 100 yards in back-to-back games. Vidal had 106 yards rushing on 12 attempts in the 37-17 win against North Texas two weeks ago.
The Trojans are gearing up to host Sun Belt Conference foe Georgia State for homecoming on Saturday. Kickoff at Veterans Memorial Stadium is set for 3 p.m.
“We feel really good about all four or five of our running backs,” Troy head coach Chip Lindsey said during his Tuesday Zoom conference. “I know we played four different guys on Saturday in Kimani (Vidal), BJ (Smith), Jamontez (Woods) and DK Billingsley. Those four guys are the guys we’re rolling with right now.
“All of them have different skill sets and we try and use them differently each week depending on the game plan each week. There’s no cap for Kimani’s workload. Obviously, we want to keep him fresh so he’s ready to go, but we’ll keep doing what we’ve done going forward.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh could see something special in Vidal from the first day the freshman walked on campus.
“Kimani was a young man who came to visit Troy in the summer and fell in love with Troy,” Pugh said. “He had a lot of people pursuing him at the end. He held true to his word and he’s another high school player who graduated in December and was here in January.
“When he got here in January, he came from a great high school program in Marietta (Ga.) with an incredible background in strength and conditioning and a great knowledge for the game.
“The Good Lord blessed him with a lot of talent. You would never know he was out there sometimes because he’s quiet, but he lets his play speak for himself. He’s a young man who is so competitive.
“He’s really detailed in his approach, mature beyond his age. His dynamic ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and understanding protections – he’s one of those young men that when you’re watching practice and then watching him play in games, you find yourself just saying all of the time, ‘He just does what’s asked of him.’ He does what he’s coached to do and he lets his physical tools take over from there.
“We’re obviously excited about him and the other running backs in that room. They complement each other very well and are a very tight-knit group. Coach (Cole) Weeks has done a phenomenal job of asking them to improve each week.”
Moving on: While Troy’s win on a last-second field goal by Evan Legassey on Saturday was an uplifting way to end the game, giving up a lead late to Eastern Kentucky had many of the players frustrated.
Lindsey was proud of how the team responded after returning to the practice field Sunday.
“Sunday night we had a light practice and corrected a few things, but our team was extremely dialed in,” Lindsey said. “We were fortunate to win the game on Saturday and we understand that we need to improve.
“But I like the leadership on this team. We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps and they understand the sense of urgency that we need to have this week to get ready for another good opponent.”
Up next: Georgia State comes into Saturday’s game with a 1-2 record – the win being over East Carolina (49-29) with two shootout losses to Sun Belt teams Louisiana-Lafayette (34-31 OT)) and Arkansas State (59-52).
Troy linebacker Jayden McDonald says the Trojans will be prepared for an explosive offense that is averaging 44 points per game.
“We know coming in that it’s a good offense, but we’re up for the challenge,” McDonald said. “I’ve already been in the film room watching the quarterback (Cornelious Brown) mannerisms and stuff like that.
“I think we’ve got some great players on the defense and we’ll be ready for the challenge they throw at us.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
