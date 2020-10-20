Troy notebook: Kimani Vidal, Troy running game continues to be bright spot

Offensive coordinator Ryan Pugh could see something special in Vidal from the first day the freshman walked on campus.

“Kimani was a young man who came to visit Troy in the summer and fell in love with Troy,” Pugh said. “He had a lot of people pursuing him at the end. He held true to his word and he’s another high school player who graduated in December and was here in January.

“When he got here in January, he came from a great high school program in Marietta (Ga.) with an incredible background in strength and conditioning and a great knowledge for the game.

“The Good Lord blessed him with a lot of talent. You would never know he was out there sometimes because he’s quiet, but he lets his play speak for himself. He’s a young man who is so competitive.

“He’s really detailed in his approach, mature beyond his age. His dynamic ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and understanding protections – he’s one of those young men that when you’re watching practice and then watching him play in games, you find yourself just saying all of the time, ‘He just does what’s asked of him.’ He does what he’s coached to do and he lets his physical tools take over from there.