Troy notebook: Linebacker Martial has huge game

Staying prepared: Back-up quarterback Jacob Free, a former Brantley star, led the Trojans on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter in rallying to take the lead from Coastal Carolina before the Chanticleers won it in the final minute.

Free entered after Gunnar Watson was injured following an incomplete pass with the Trojans on their 1-yard line and less than eight minutes left in the game.

While Free threw an interception on that initial series, he did help the Trojans get in position to almost pull the upset with the two late TD drives.

“I’m been sitting there the whole entire game just watching and haven’t thrown since we came back out at halftime,” Free said of entering for Watson. “I saw him go down and I had a couple of seconds where I was shocked but at that point I knew I had to be ready and I had to go.

“Being the back-up guy, you never know when you might go in – it may be the first play or it might be the last. You’ve just got to be ready the whole time and when you’re number is called, you’ve got to go.”

For the game, Free completed 9 of 18 passes for 94 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Before Watson was injured, he completed 25 of 37 passes for 260 yards with a TD and interception.