Troy Notebook: Martial, Trojans’ defense stuffs Jaguars

MOBILE – Troy junior linebacker and Mobile native Carlton Martial had a happy homecoming, recording a game-high 14 tackles in helping the Trojans whip rival South Alabama 29-0 on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
It was the 12th time Martial has finished in double digits for tackles in his career and his fourth time this season.
Martial, a former star at Mobile’s McGill-Toolen High School, was all smiles after the big victory.
“It feels real good,” Martial said. “We tried to get that sour taste out of our mouth from these past two weeks when we really didn’t play up to our standards. It was good to get back to the basics this week and get a good win.”
Beating South Alabama means a bit more to Martial.
“This is a special game to me,” Martial said. “Coming back and just playing in front of my hometown (fans) and playing against some of my childhood friends – it’s nice to come back and get a win for my team.”
Head coach Chip Lindsey was pleased with the defense as a whole.
“The defense got back to what we were doing early in the year,” Lindsey said. “Those guys really ran to the ball and were ready to play.”
A day of firsts: It was a big day defensively for defensive back T.J. Harris, who had nine tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and his first career interception.
The pickoff came midway through the second quarter when he corralled a Desmond Trotter pass at the Trojans’ 32 on what was a fourth-and-5 play from the Troy 37.
The nine tackles were a career-high and the sack was also the first in his career.
Pierce stepping up: Former Northview star AJ Pierce, a sophomore, continues to get more playing time at defensive tackle for the Trojans and is making the most of the opportunity.
On Saturday, Pierce recorded five tackles, including one for loss.
Receivers galore: Nice Trojans caught passes, led by Kaylon Geiger, who had seven catches for 51 yards. Reggie Todd had six for 49 yards, Kimani Vidal five for 29, Tray Eafford four for 67, Khalil McClain three for 33, Jamontez Woods three for 19, Bret Clark two for 17, Luke Whittemore two for 17 and Tez Johnson 2 for 15.
Early trickery fails: On the opening drive of the game, Troy tried a little razzle-dazzle as running back Kimani Vidal handed off to receiver Tez Johnson on a reverse, with Johnson throwing deep down field. However, it backfired as South Alabama safety Dewayne Betts came up with the interception at the Jaguars’ 14.
Series note: Troy has now won three straight in the series against South Alabama and has outscored the Jaguars 104-30 during that time. The Trojans lead the series 6-3 overall.
Make it 50: Troy senior snapper Cameron Kaye started his 50th straight game, which leads the team.
Troy ties: South Alabama running back Jared Wilson, a former Charles Henderson of Troy prep standout, carried the ball eight times for 33 yards in the game, which included a long run of 10 yards.
