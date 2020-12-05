Troy Notebook: Martial, Trojans’ defense stuffs Jaguars

MOBILE – Troy junior linebacker and Mobile native Carlton Martial had a happy homecoming, recording a game-high 14 tackles in helping the Trojans whip rival South Alabama 29-0 on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

It was the 12th time Martial has finished in double digits for tackles in his career and his fourth time this season.

Martial, a former star at Mobile’s McGill-Toolen High School, was all smiles after the big victory.

“It feels real good,” Martial said. “We tried to get that sour taste out of our mouth from these past two weeks when we really didn’t play up to our standards. It was good to get back to the basics this week and get a good win.”

Beating South Alabama means a bit more to Martial.

“This is a special game to me,” Martial said. “Coming back and just playing in front of my hometown (fans) and playing against some of my childhood friends – it’s nice to come back and get a win for my team.”

Head coach Chip Lindsey was pleased with the defense as a whole.

“The defense got back to what we were doing early in the year,” Lindsey said. “Those guys really ran to the ball and were ready to play.”